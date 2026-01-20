Gray Media (GTN) Stock Moves -1.79%: What You Should Know

Gray Media (GTN) closed at $4.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

The broadcast television company's stock has dropped by 8.61% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gray Media in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 103.14% decrease from the same quarter last year.

GTN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.4 per share and revenue of $0 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -141.67% and 0%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Media. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Gray Media is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Gray Media currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.81. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.67.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

