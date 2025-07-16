Gray Media (GTN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Gray Media (GTN) closed at $5.16, marking a -3.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

The stock of broadcast television company has risen by 35.01% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gray Media in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 8, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.34, indicating a 477.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -121.43% and -13.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gray Media. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Gray Media is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Should You Invest in Gray Media Inc. (GTN)?

