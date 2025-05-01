Gray Media (GTN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Gray Media (GTN) standing at $3.34, reflecting a -0.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the broadcast television company had lost 23.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gray Media in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.48, down 160.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $772 million, down 6.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $3.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -108.04% and -12.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gray Media. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Gray Media is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 25, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

