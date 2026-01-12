Gray Media (GTN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Gray Media (GTN) closed at $4.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.03% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

The broadcast television company's shares have seen a decrease of 16.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gray Media in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 103.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.4 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of -141.67% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Media should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Gray Media presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Gray Media is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.8. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.91.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

