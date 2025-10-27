Gray Media (GTN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Gray Media (GTN) closed the most recent trading day at $4.60, moving -4.76% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.72%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the broadcast television company had lost 16.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.45%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gray Media in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.41, down 147.67% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $747 million, indicating a 21.37% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.4 per share and a revenue of $3.11 billion, demonstrating changes of -141.67% and -14.63%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gray Media. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Gray Media is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

