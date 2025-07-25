Gray Media (GTN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Gray Media (GTN) was down 3.31% at $4.97. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.

Shares of the broadcast television company witnessed a gain of 12.97% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.16%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gray Media in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 8, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.34, indicating a 477.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion, indicating changes of -121.43% and -13.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gray Media. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Gray Media currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in Gray Media Inc. (GTN)?

