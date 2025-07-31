Gray Media (GTN) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Gray Media (GTN) was down 4.65% at $4.51. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the broadcast television company had lost 2.87% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gray Media in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.34, marking a 477.78% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

GTN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -121.43% and -13.67%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gray Media. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Gray Media holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in Gray Media Inc. (GTN)?

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

