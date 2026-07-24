Gray Media (GTN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Gray Media (GTN) closed the most recent trading day at $3.96, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.05% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

The stock of broadcast television company has risen by 8.66% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gray Media in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.08, signifying a 80.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $788 million, up 2.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.85 per share and a revenue of $3.46 billion, demonstrating changes of +268.18% and +11.79%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gray Media. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.78% upward. Gray Media is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gray Media is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.1. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.71.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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