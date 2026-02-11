Gray Media (GTN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Gray Media (GTN) closed the most recent trading day at $4.80, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.16%.

Shares of the broadcast television company witnessed a gain of 13.82% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 2.07%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gray Media in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.28, reflecting a 117.61% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $778 million, down 25.55% from the year-ago period.

GTN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.45 per share and revenue of $3.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -143.15% and -15.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Media. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.89% higher within the past month. At present, Gray Media boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Gray Media is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.4.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

