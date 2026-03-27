Gray Media (GTN) Price Target Increased by 10.94% to 7.24

The average one-year price target for Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) has been revised to $7.24 / share. This is an increase of 10.94% from the prior estimate of $6.53 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.08% from the latest reported closing price of $4.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gray Media. This is an decrease of 181 owner(s) or 45.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTN is 0.09%, an increase of 26.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.34% to 81,831K shares. The put/call ratio of GTN is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Management holds 6,149K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,189K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,194K shares , representing an increase of 19.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 4,127K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Miller Value Partners holds 3,988K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares , representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Penn Capital Management holds 3,148K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,237K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 15.53% over the last quarter.

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