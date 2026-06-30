Gray Media (GTN) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Gray Media (GTN) ended the recent trading session at $3.97, demonstrating a +1.02% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the broadcast television company had lost 3.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.82%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gray Media in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.08, showcasing a 80.95% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $788 million, up 2.07% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.8 per share and revenue of $3.45 billion, indicating changes of +263.64% and +11.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gray Media. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Gray Media is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gray Media has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.18 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.04, which means Gray Media is trading at a discount to the group.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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