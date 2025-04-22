Gray Media (GTN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Gray Media (GTN) closed the latest trading day at $3.26, indicating a +1.88% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the broadcast television company had lost 33.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 9.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gray Media in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.48, marking a 160.76% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $772 million, indicating a 6.2% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.27 per share and a revenue of $3.21 billion, indicating changes of -108.04% and -12.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gray Media. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Gray Media possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GTN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.