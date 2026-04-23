Gray Media (GTN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Gray Media (GTN) ended the recent trading session at $5.70, demonstrating a -6.56% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

The stock of broadcast television company has risen by 30.62% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gray Media in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.27, indicating a 17.39% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $765 million, indicating a 2.17% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.58 per share and a revenue of $3.5 billion, indicating changes of +334.55% and +13.15%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Media. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Gray Media holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Gray Media is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.36. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.28 for its industry.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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