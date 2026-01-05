Gray Media (GTN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Gray Media (GTN) closed at $4.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.29% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.69%.

The stock of broadcast television company has risen by 4.58% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gray Media in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 103.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.4 per share and revenue of $0 million. These totals would mark changes of -141.67% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Media should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Gray Media holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Gray Media currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.95. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.87 of its industry.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

