Gray Media (GTN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Gray Media (GTN) closed at $4.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -3% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

The stock of broadcast television company has fallen by 10.88% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gray Media in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 103.14% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.11 per share and revenue of $0 million. These totals would mark changes of -133.04% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Media should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Gray Media holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Gray Media's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.76. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.79 for its industry.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GTN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

