Gray Media (GTN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Gray Media (GTN) ended the recent trading session at $4.64, demonstrating a +2.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the broadcast television company had gained 17.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 7.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gray Media in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.34, showcasing a 477.78% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $763 million, indicating a 7.63% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.72 per share and a revenue of $3.15 billion, demonstrating changes of -121.43% and -13.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Media. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Gray Media possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

