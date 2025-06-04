Gray Media and New Orleans Saints Renew Broadcast Partnership Through 2029 NFL Season

Gray Media, WVUE, and the New Orleans Saints extended their broadcast partnership through the 2029 NFL season for improved sports coverage.

Gray Media, WVUE (Fox 8 in New Orleans), and the New Orleans Saints have announced a five-year extension of their broadcast partnership, which will run through the end of the 2029 NFL season. This agreement, which begins with the Saints' 2025 preseason games, reinforces their commitment to delivering exceptional sports coverage to the community. The preseason schedule includes games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Denver Broncos, all to air on Gray’s 15-station Saints Pre-Season Network, including locally on WVUE. Additionally, the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network will rebroadcast the games, and new Saints programming will be co-produced for both Fox 8 and the GCSEN. Key executives from Gray Media and the Saints expressed their enthusiasm about continuing this partnership and enhancing fan experiences.

Gray Media and WVUE have secured a five-year extension of their broadcast partnership with the New Orleans Saints, ensuring continued access to exclusive sports coverage for fans.

The partnership includes the airing of all 2025 Saints preseason games on Gray’s extensive 15-station Saints Pre-Season Network, enhancing regional sports programming.

Gray Media’s Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network (GCSEN) will showcase additional Saints-related programming and an exclusive NFL Films documentary, thereby increasing viewer engagement.

The collaboration reinforces Gray Media's status as a leading local television partner, which could enhance advertising revenues and strengthen community ties.

There is a lack of detailed information regarding financial terms or potential impact on profitability resulting from the extension of the partnership, which may raise concerns about the financial implications for Gray Media.



The press release does not address how the evolving media landscape may affect future viewership or advertising revenues, leaving uncertainty about the sustainability of the partnership's benefits.



The focus on the Saints partnership could detract attention from Gray Media's performance in other key markets or areas of operation, potentially indicating a narrower strategic focus.

What is the duration of the new Saints broadcast partnership?

The partnership lasts five years, extending through the conclusion of the 2029 NFL season.

When do the Saints' 2025 preseason games start?

The 2025 preseason games begin on August 10, 2025, with the Saints facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

Which stations will broadcast the Saints preseason games?

The preseason games will air on Gray's 15-station Saints Pre-Season Network, including locally on WVUE Fox 8.

What exclusive programming will be featured on the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network?

Exclusive programming includes live shows like The Draft Show LIVE and the Post-Game Locker Room Show.

Who is the Chief Operating Officer of Gray Media?

Sandy Breland is the Chief Operating Officer of Gray Media and a resident of New Orleans.

ATLANTA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, WVUE (New Orleans, Fox 8) and the Saints have entered into a five-year extension to their long-standing broadcast partnership through the conclusion of the 2029 NFL season. The extension kicks off with all three 2025 preseason games starting August 10, when the Saints travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.





Extending this agreement cements the bond among Gray Media, WVUE, and the Saints, re-enforcing their shared commitment to providing the community with unparalleled sports coverage and access to the region’s biggest and most impactful teams.









The 2025 Saints Pre-Season Match Ups are as Follows:











August 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 PM CT



August 17 – vs Jacksonville, 12:00 PM CT



August 23 – vs Denver, 12:00 PM CT







As the Official Television Broadcast Partner of the New Orleans Saints, the preseason games will all air on Gray’s 15-station



Saints Pre-Season Network



, including locally on WVUE Fox 8. In addition, Gray Media’s





Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network





(GCSEN) will rebroadcast each preseason game the following day.





“We’re thrilled to extend our important partnership with the New Orleans Saints and continue providing Saints fans with unmatched, exclusive coverage,” said



Sandy Breland



, Chief Operating Officer of Gray and New Orleans resident. “Gray and WVUE FOX 8 are also excited to work with the Saints in bringing more Saints programming to both FOX 8 and the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, and we know viewers will be too.”





“As the media landscape continues to evolve, our priority remains delivering first-class coverage and unique access to our fans,” said



Dennis Lauscha



, President of the New Orleans Saints. “Gray Media and FOX 8 have been exceptional partners, setting the standard for regional sports broadcasting. We’re thrilled to expand this relationship and elevate the way Saints fans experience our team.”















Saints Pre-Season Network Affiliates



























WVUE - New Orleans, LA









WBRC - Birmingham, AL

























WAFB - Baton Rouge, LA









KNOE – Monroe-El Dorado, LA





















WLBT - Jackson, MS









KPLC – Lake Charles, LA





















WMC - Memphis, TN









WDAM – Hattiesburg – Laurel

















WALA - Mobile-Pensacola









KALB – Alexandria, La

















KSLA - Shreveport, LA









WTOK – Meridian, MS

















KATC - Lafayette, LA









WJHG – Panama City, FL

















WLOX - Biloxi-Gulfport, MS

















































Saints Programming on GCSEN









WVUE and the Saints will co-produce all-new exclusive Saints-related programming to air on the GCSEN.









The Draft Show LIVE





Daily Training Camp Show



, hosted live from Saints Training Camp



Extended Pre-Game Show



, live throughout the season



Post-Game Locker Room Show



, live following each game



Saints All Access



and the



Saints Insider



Podcasts







WVUE will produce five weekly Saints-related programs to air on Fox 8 and/or the GCSEN.









Live Tailgate



– Before each Saints game



Final Play



– Sundays at 10:35 PM CT



Black & Gold Review



- Mondays at 10:35 PM CT



Game Plan



– Wednesdays at 10:35 PM CT



Overtime Podcast



– Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays







Gray Media will also premiere an exclusive NFL Films documentary “Waiting on Moore,” a behind-the-scenes look at the Saints and new Head Coach Kellen Moore on GCSEN Sunday and Monday June 8



th



and 9



th



at 7pm CT.





The GCSEN consists of 13 regional television markets.















Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network



























WVUE Ch-7.1 - New Orleans, LA













WBRC Ch-6.3 - Birmingham, AL

























WAFB Ch-9.3 - Baton Rouge, LA









KGCH Ch-32.1 - Lake Charles, LA





















WLBT Ch-3.3 - Jackson, MS













WLHA Ch-18.2 – Hattiesburg, MS

















KSLA Ch-12.2 - Shreveport, LA









WOOK Ch-15.5 – Meridian, MS

















WALA Ch-10.5 – Mobile, AL













KLGC Ch-25.2 – Alexandria, LA

















KCWL Ch-24.1 – Monroe, LA









WTBL Ch-51.3 - Biloxi-Gulfport, MS

























K36QM, Ch-36.1 - Lafayette, LA













WSFA Ch-12.3 - Montgomery, AL





































About Gray Media:









Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit



www.graymedia.com



.









Gray Contact:











Sandy Breland



, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333





# # #



