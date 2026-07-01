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Gray Media To Acquire Six American Spirit TV Stations For $50 Mln

July 01, 2026 — 12:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gray Media Inc. (GTN) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire six television stations from American Spirit Media LLC for $50 million, expanding its presence in several U.S. television markets.

The stations include WUPW in Toledo, Ohio; WDBD in Jackson, Mississippi; WSFX-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina; WXTX in Columbus, Georgia; KAUZ-TV in Wichita Falls, Texas; and KVHP in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Gray said it has provided back-office services to five of the stations and local news programming to four of them for more than a decade through its existing stations in those markets. The company expects to further leverage its local news, sports and sales operations following the acquisition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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