Gray Media To Acquire Six American Spirit TV Stations For $50 Mln

(RTTNews) - Gray Media Inc. (GTN) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire six television stations from American Spirit Media LLC for $50 million, expanding its presence in several U.S. television markets.

The stations include WUPW in Toledo, Ohio; WDBD in Jackson, Mississippi; WSFX-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina; WXTX in Columbus, Georgia; KAUZ-TV in Wichita Falls, Texas; and KVHP in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Gray said it has provided back-office services to five of the stations and local news programming to four of them for more than a decade through its existing stations in those markets. The company expects to further leverage its local news, sports and sales operations following the acquisition.

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