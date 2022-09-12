Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) shareholders have earned a 28% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 242% in five years. We note the stock price is up 2.6% in the last seven days.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Gravity managed to grow its earnings per share at 46% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 28% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 7.76 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:GRVY Earnings Per Share Growth September 12th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Gravity shareholders are down 52% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 28% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before forming an opinion on Gravity you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

