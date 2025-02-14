GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

Gravity Co., Ltd. announced Q4 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue increases from new game launches and ongoing business updates.

Gravity Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting consolidated revenues of KRW 130 billion and an operating profit of KRW 16 billion, indicating a slight quarter-over-quarter increase but a decrease from the previous year. The revenue growth was driven by the launches of several games in the Ragnarok series across various regions, including Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Japan. For the entirety of 2024, the company's preliminary revenue was KRW 501 billion with an operating profit of KRW 85 billion. Additionally, two Ragnarok IP-based games received ISBN codes for release in China, and various Ragnarok titles are scheduled for future launches in multiple markets.

Tentative consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 is KRW 130 billion, indicating a 1.3% increase compared to the previous quarter.

The launch of multiple Ragnarok IP-based games in key regions like Southeast Asia, Japan, and others is likely to drive future growth and expand the company's market presence.

The company maintains a solid liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents totaling KRW 553,202 million as of December 31, 2024.

Two Ragnarok IP-based games received ISBN codes in China, facilitating entry into the important Chinese gaming market.

Tentative consolidated revenue for Q4 2024 showed a significant 10.7% decrease compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Final results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 are still unaudited and subject to revision, indicating potential for unfavorable adjustments.

The ongoing reliance on legacy IPs like Ragnarok for revenue generation may suggest a lack of successful new IP development, potentially limiting future growth opportunities.

What are Gravity's fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

Gravity reported a tentative consolidated revenue of KRW 130 billion and an operating profit of KRW 16 billion for Q4 2024.

When were the new Ragnarok games launched?

The new Ragnarok games were launched in late 2024, primarily in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan.

What is the financial outlook for 2024?

The unaudited preliminary consolidated revenue for 2024 is reported at KRW 501 billion, with an operating profit of KRW 85 billion.

What new games are set to launch in 2025?

Gravity plans to launch several games in 2025, including Ragnarok V: Returns and Heroes Gambit, among others.

Where can I find Gravity's investor presentation?

The investor presentation is available on Gravity's website under the IR Archives section, detailing recent updates and financial results.

Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.









PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS









Tentative consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 is KRW 130 billion, and tentative consolidated operating profit is KRW 16 billion.





The preliminary fourth quarter of 2024 result is mainly attributed by increased revenues from



THE RAGNAROK



launched in Southeast Asia on October 31, 2024,



Ragnarok: Rebirth



launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 31, 2024, and



Ragnarok X: Next Generation



launched in Japan on November 20, 2024



.



Tentative consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 represented a 1.3% increase in QoQ and a 10.7% decrease in YoY.





Unaudited preliminary consolidated revenue for 2024 is KRW 501 billion, and the operating profit is KRW 85 billion.





The preliminary 2024 figures are unaudited and subject to revision. Final result for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 will be provided by our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Form 20-F.







Liquidity







The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 553,202 million as of December 31, 2024.









GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES













Two Ragnarok IP-based Games Received ISBN Codes in China











Ragnarok: Back to Glory



(



Ragnarok: Rebirth



, Chinese title: 仙境传说：重生) and



PROJECT ABYSS



(Chinese title: 仙境传说：初心) have received ISBN codes from the Chinese government on December 24, 2024 and January 21, 2025, respectively.









Ragnarok Online IP-based Games













THE RAGNAROK,



an MMORPG Mobile and PC game









THE RAGNAROK



was officially launched in Southeast Asia on October 31, 2024.









Ragnarok in Wonderland,



a Casual Healing Tycoon Mobile game









Ragnarok in Wonderland



was officially launched in Korea on December 4, 2024.









Ragnarok Classic,



an MMORPG PC game









Ragnarok Classic



was officially launched in Indonesia on December 5, 2024.









Ragnarok Begins (Chinese Title:



RO 仙境傳說：一定要可愛)



,



an Action Side-Scrolling MMORPG Mobile and PC game









Ragnarok Begins (Chinese Title:



RO 仙境傳說：一定要可愛) was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on February 13, 2025.









Ragnarok M: Classic,



an MMORPG Mobile game









Ragnarok M: Classic,



a renewal version of



Ragnarok M: Eternal Love,



is officially launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025, and is underway for its launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the first half of 2025.









Ragnarok 3,



an MMORPG Mobile and PC game









Ragnarok 3,



the new sequel game of



Ragnarok Online,



is being prepared to be launched in Global within 2026.









Ragnarok X: Next Generation,



an MMORPG Mobile and PC game









Ragnarok X: Next Generation



was officially launched in Japan on November 20, 2024 with preparations underway for its launch in North, Central, and South America and Europe in the first half of 2025.









Ragnarok V: Returns,



a 3D MMORPG Mobile and PC game









Ragnarok V: Returns



will be officially launched in all nations of Southeast Asia in March 2025.









Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2,



an MMORPG Mobile and PC Game









Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2,



the next generation new sequel game of



Ragnarok M: Eternal Love



, is on development.









Ragnarok Crush,



a Puzzle and Tower Defense Mobile game









Ragnarok Crush



will be launching in Global except for China and Japan in the third quarter of 2025.









Ragnarok: Back to Glory (Ragnarok: Rebirth),



an MMORPG Mobile game









Ragnarok: Back to Glory (Ragnarok: Rebirth)



will be re-launched in Southeast Asia and launched in Korea, in the second quarter of 2025.









Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus,



an MMORPG Mobile game









Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus



is underway for its launch in Global except for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan in February 2025 and in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the first half of 2025.









Ragnarok Promised Adventure (tentative English title),



an MMORPG Mobile game









Ragnarok Promised Adventure (tentative English title)



is scheduled to be launched within 2025.









Ragnarok Online,



an MMORPG PC game









Ragnarok Online



is scheduled to be direct-serviced in Latin America in the second quarter of 2025.









Ragnarok Landverse,



an MMORPG Blockchain and PC game









Ragnarok Landverse Genesis



, a global new server onboarding in RONIN platform, will be released in Global in March, 2025.







Ragnarok Landverse



will be launched in Vietnam in the first half of 2025 and in Latin America in the second half of 2025.



Ragnarok Landverse



launching in Vietnam is a PC game without Blockchain.









Other IP-based games













TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC,



a 2D Cinematic Profiling Adventure PC and Console game









TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC



was officially launched in Global on November 28, 2024.









KAMiBAKO,



a World Craft RPG PC and Console game









KAMiBAKO



was officially launched in Global on January 30, 2025.









Heroes Gambit,



a Strategic Card Battle Mobile game









Heroes Gambit



will be launched in Global in the first half of 2025.









Scorp Hero,



a Character Collecting RPG Mobile game









Scorp Hero



is underway for its launch in Japan within 2025.









Snow Brothers 2 Special,



an Action and Platformer PC and Console game









Snow Brothers 2 Special



will be launched in Global in April 2025.









Gunbound



an MMO Turn-Based Artillery PC game









Gunbound



will be launched in Southeast Asia and Latin America in the first half of 2025.









Dragonica New Origin,



an MMORPG PC game









Dragonica New Origin



will be launched in Southeast Asia in May 2025.









Expansion of Other IP business









Gravtiy Co., Ltd. has signed a publishing agreement of



Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World (tentative English title),



a simulation mobile game based on



Nobunaga



's IP, in Japan with Kingnet Technology (HK) Limited.









Investor Presentation









Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the fourth quarter in 2024 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.







About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.



---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many regions, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.







Forward-Looking Statements:







Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.







Contact:







Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800



