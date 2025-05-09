GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

Gravity Co., Ltd. reported Q1 2025 financial results, showing increased revenues but decreased net profit year-over-year.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting total revenues of KRW 137.5 billion (US$ 93.2 million), which is a 6% increase from the previous quarter and a 14.8% increase year-over-year. Operating profit rose 55% sequentially to KRW 24.7 billion (US$ 16.8 million), although it declined 8% compared to the same quarter last year. Net profit attributable to the parent company decreased by 18% year-over-year to KRW 22 billion (US$ 14.9 million). The financial highlights reflect varied performance across online and mobile games, with mobile game revenues significantly increasing due to new game launches such as "Ragnarok M: Classic," while online game revenues showed some challenges primarily from "Ragnarok Online" in Thailand. The company also updated on its game portfolio expansions and launches, alongside establishing a new subsidiary in Malaysia to enhance its game services in the region.

Total revenues of KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand) for Q1 2025 increased by 6% QoQ and 14.8% YoY, indicating strong growth performance.

Mobile game revenues reached KRW 115,486 million (US$ 78,325 thousand), marking a significant 9.4% increase QoQ and a 17.2% increase YoY, reflecting successful game launches and market demand.

Operating expenses decreased by 22.9% QoQ, signaling improved cost management and operational efficiency.

Net profit attributable to the parent company decreased by 18% year-over-year, indicating substantial profitability challenges compared to the previous year.

Online game revenues decreased by 5.1% quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to declining performance from Ragnarok Online in Thailand, which signifies potential issues in maintaining market share.

Cost of revenue rose by 18.8% year-over-year, which could indicate increasing expenses that may affect overall profitability despite revenue growth.

What were Gravity's total revenues in Q1 2025?

Total revenues were KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand), a 6% increase QoQ and a 14.8% increase YoY.

How did Gravity's operating profit change in Q1 2025?

Operating profit was KRW 24,730 million (US$ 16,772 thousand), representing a 55% increase QoQ, but an 8% decrease YoY.

What factors contributed to the decrease in online game revenues?

Decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand primarily contributed to the 5.1% decrease QoQ in online game revenues.

What are the new mobile games launched by Gravity in 2025?

Gravity launched Ragnarok M: Classic, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, and the MMORPG Ragnarok V: Returns among others in 2025.

Where can investors find Gravity's latest business updates?

Investors can access the latest updates on Gravity's website under the IR Archives section.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Seoul, South Korea, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.









FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS











Total revenues were KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand), representing a 6% increase from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 (“QoQ”) and a 14.8% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“YoY”).









Operating profit was KRW 24,730 million (US$ 16,772 thousand), representing a 55% increase QoQ and an 8% decrease YoY.









Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand), representing a 12.1% increase QoQ and a 12.5% decrease YoY.









Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand), representing a 4.6% decrease QoQ and an 18% decrease YoY.











REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS











Revenues







Online game revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were KRW 18,806 million (US$ 12,755 thousand), representing a 5.1% decrease QoQ from KRW 19,822 million and a 4.1% increase YoY from KRW 18,065 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from



Ragnarok Online



in Thailand. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from



Ragnarok Online



in Japan. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from



Ragnarok Online



in Thailand and China.





Mobile game revenues were KRW 115,486 million (US$ 78,325 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 9.4% increase QoQ from KRW 105,586 million and a 17.2% increase YoY from KRW 98,548 million. The increase QoQ attributed to initial revenues from



Ragnarok M: Classic



which was launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and



Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus



launched in Global except Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from



Ragnarok Origin



in Southeast Asia and



THE RAGNAROK



in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was due to initial revenue from



Ragnarok M: Classic



in Southeast Asia,



THE RAGNAROK



in Southeast Asia launched on October 31, 2024 and



Ragnarok: Rebirth



in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau launched on October 31, 2024. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from



Ragnarok Origin



in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and North, Central and South America.





Other revenues were KRW 3,172 million (US$ 2,151 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 26.5% decrease QoQ from KRW 4,315 million and a 0.2% increase YoY from KRW 3,166 million.







Cost of Revenue







Cost of revenue was KRW 87,458 million (US$ 59,316 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 8% increase QoQ from KRW 81,008 million and a 18.8% increase YoY from KRW 73,628 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to



Ragnarok M: Classic



in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to



Ragnarok M: Classic



in Southeast Asia,



THE RAGNAROK



in Southeast Asia and



Ragnarok: Rebirth



in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.







Operating Expenses







Operating expenses were KRW 25,276 million (US$ 17,143 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 22.9% decrease QoQ from KRW 32,765 million and a 31.1% increase YoY from KRW 19,282 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for



THE RAGNAROK



in Southeast Asia and salaries. The increase YoY was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for



Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus



in Global,



Ragnarok V: Returns



in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines and



Ragnarok Begins



in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.







Profit Before Income Tax Expenses







Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 25,377 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 32,498 million for the first quarter of 2024.







Net Profit







As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 23,099 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 26,866 million for the first quarter of 2024.







Liquidity







The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 577,163 million (US$ 391,446 thousand) as of March 31, 2025.





Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.









GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES













Ragnarok Online IP-based Games













Ragnarok M: Classic,



an MMORPG Mobile game









Ragnarok M: Classic



was officially launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025.









Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus,



a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game









Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus



was launched in Global except for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025 and is underway for its launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second quarter of 2025 and Korea in the second half of 2025.









Ragnarok X: Next Generation,



an MMORPG Mobile and PC game









Ragnarok X: Next Generation



was officially launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025 and will be launching in Europe (except England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland) in the second quarter of 2025.









THE RAGNAROK,



an MMORPG game









THE RAGNAROK (Chinese title: 巴風特之怒)



will be launched on WeChat (H5) Mini Programs in China in the second quarter of 2025.









Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title),



an Idle MMORPG game









Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title)



was officially launched on WeChat Mini Programs in China on February 20, 2025, and mobile app version will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second half of 2025.









Ragnarok V: Returns,



a 3D MMORPG Mobile and PC game









Ragnarok V: Returns



was officially launched in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines on March 27, 2025.









Ragnarok: Back to Glory,



a 3D MMORPG Mobile game









Ragnarok: Back to Glory



was officially launched in Korea and re-launched in Southeast Asia on April 17, 2025 and will be launched in China in the third quarter of 2025.









Ragnarok Crush,



a Puzzle and Tower Defense Mobile game









Ragnarok Crush



will be launched in Global in July 2025.









Ragnarok Online America Latina,



an MMORPG PC game









Ragnarok Online America Latina



is scheduled to be direct-serviced in Latin America on May 28, 2025.









Ragnarok Zero,



an RPG PC game









Ragnarok Zero



is being prepared to be launched in Taiwan in July 2025.









Ragnarok Libre,



a Time Effective MMORPG Telegram game









Ragnarok Libre



is underway for its launch in Global in the second quarter of 2025.









Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Game













Ragnarok Landverse,



an MMORPG Blockchain and PC game









Ragnarok Landverse



will be launched in Latin America in the second half of 2025.







Ragnarok Landverse Genesis,



a global new server integrated with RONIN platform, ranked first in trading volume after its official release in Global on March 29, 2025.









Other IP-based games













JLPGA Heroine Collection,



a Sports Mobile game









JLPGA



was officially launched in Japan on March 25, 2025.









Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse,



a Deck-building Roguelike Mobile game









Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse,



was officially launched in Global except for China, Vietnam and Taiwan on March 27, 2025









Twilight Monk,



a 2.5D Action RPG Console game









Twilight Monk,



was officially launched in Global on March 27, 2025









Snow Brothers 2 Special,



an Action and Platformer Console game









Snow Brothers 2 Special,



was officially launched in Global on April 10, 2025









Meow Star Acers 2,



a Farm Simulation Mobile game









Meow Star Acers 2,



is scheduled to be launched in Global in the second half of 2025.









Dragonica Origin,



an MO Action RPG PC game









Dragonica Origin



will be launched in Southeast Asia in June 2025.









Gunbound,



an MMO Turned-based Artillery PC game









Gunbound



is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia and Latin America in the second quarter of 2025.









Expansion of Ragnarok IP-business











Ragnarok Golf Monsters



is an indoor-screen golf brand based on the



Ragnarok



monster characters. Gravity Communications Co., Ltd. opened the first facility of



Ragnarok Golf Monsters



in Taipei, Taiwan on February 27, 2025.









Our New Subsidiary









Gravity established Gravity Game Unite Sdn. Bhd. ("Gravity Game Unite"), a subsidiary in Malaysia, on March 12, 2025. Gravity will expand various game services including



Ragnarok Online



IP based games throughout Gravity Game Unite in Malaysian regions.









Investor Presentation









Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the first quarter in 2025 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.







About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.



---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.







Forward-Looking Statements:







Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.







Contact:







Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800







GRAVITY Co., Ltd.









Consolidated Statements of Financial Position







(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)



















As of





















31-Dec-24

















31-Mar-25



















KRW













US$













KRW













US$

















(audited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)













(unaudited)











Assets







































































Current assets:





































































Cash and cash equivalents













228,898

















155,244

















201,367

















136,572









Short-term financial instruments













324,304

















219,951

















375,796

















254,874









Accounts receivable, net













81,152

















55,039

















74,469

















50,507









Other receivables, net













1,572

















1,066

















2,162

















1,466









Prepaid expenses













8,115

















5,504

















6,669

















4,523









Other current financial assets













6,602

















4,478

















6,033

















4,092









Other current assets













2,967

















2,012

















3,091

















2,096









Total current assets













653,610

















443,294

















669,587

















454,130









Property and equipment, net













9,957

















6,753

















10,576

















7,173









Intangible assets, net













7,057

















4,786

















6,414

















4,350









Deferred tax assets













5,617

















3,810

















6,294

















4,269









Other non-current financial assets













1,767

















1,198

















670

















454









Other non-current assets













8,451

















5,732

















9,366

















6,352









Total assets













686,459

















465,573

















702,907

















476,728











Liabilities and Equity







































































Current liabilities:





































































Accounts payable













67,930

















46,072

















63,048

















42,761









Deferred revenue













26,761

















18,150

















24,015

















16,288









Withholdings













1,588

















1,077

















1,635

















1,109









Accrued expense













2,651

















1,798

















2,168

















1,470









Income tax payable













6,507

















4,413

















8,782

















5,956









Other current liabilities













3,212

















2,178

















3,390

















2,299









Total current liabilities













108,649

















73,688

















103,038

















69,883









Long-term account payables













220

















149

















220

















149









Long-term deferred revenue













2,572

















1,744

















1,322

















897









Other non-current liabilities













5,361

















3,636

















5,904

















4,003









Deferred tax liabilities













1,294

















878

















1,294

















878









Total liabilities













118,096

















80,095

















111,778

















75,810









Share capital













3,474

















2,356

















3,474

















2,356









Capital surplus













26,979

















18,298

















26,979

















18,298









Other components of equity













23,801

















16,143

















24,507

















16,621









Retained earnings













513,418

















348,212

















535,456

















363,159









Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company













567,672

















385,009

















590,416

















400,434









Non-controlling interest













691

















469

















713

















484









Total equity













568,363

















385,478

















591,129

















400,918









Total liabilities and equity













686,459

















465,573

















702,907

















476,728









* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.







GRAVITY Co., Ltd.









Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income







(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)



















Three months ended





















31-Dec-24

















31-Mar-24

















31-Mar-25



















(KRW)









(US$)













(KRW)









(US$)













(KRW)









(US$)

















(unaudited)









(unaudited)













(unaudited)









(unaudited)













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Revenues:

































































Online games









19,822









13,444













18,065









12,252













18,806









12,755









Mobile games









105,586









71,611













98,548









66,838













115,486









78,325









Other revenue









4,315









2,927













3,166









2,147













3,172









2,151









Total net revenue









129,723









87,982













119,779









81,237













137,464









93,231









Cost of revenue









81,008









54,942













73,628









49,936













87,458









59,316









Gross profit









48,715









33,040













46,151









31,301













50,006









33,915









Operating expenses:

































































Selling, general and administrative expenses









28,311









19,201













15,747









10,680













21,859









14,825









Research and development









3,669









2,488













3,601









2,442













3,431









2,327









Others, net









785









534













(66)









(45)













(14)









(9)









Total operating expenses









32,765









22,223













19,282









13,077













25,276









17,143









Operating profit









15,950









10,817













26,869









18,224













24,730









16,772









Finance income(costs):

































































Finance income









9,801









6,647













6,297









4,271













10,717









7,269









Finance costs









(374)









(254)













(668)









(453)













(6,997)









(4,746)









Profit before income tax









25,377









17,210













32,498









22,042













28,450









19,295









Income tax expense









2,274









1,542













5,615









3,808













6,372









4,322









Profit for the year









23,103









15,668













26,883









18,234













22,078









14,973









Profit attributable to:

































































Non-controlling interest









4









3













17









12













40









26









Owners of Parent company









23,099









15,665













26,866









18,222













22,038









14,947









Earning per share

































































- Basic and diluted









3,324









2.25













3,866









2.62













3,171









2.15









Weighted average number of shares outstanding

































































- Basic and diluted









6,948,900









6,948,900













6,948,900









6,948,900













6,948,900









6,948,900









Earning per ADS

































































- Basic and diluted









3,324









2.25













3,866









2.62













3,171









2.15









* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.





(1) Each ADS represents one common share.











