GRVY

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

May 09, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

Gravity Co., Ltd. reported Q1 2025 financial results, showing increased revenues but decreased net profit year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting total revenues of KRW 137.5 billion (US$ 93.2 million), which is a 6% increase from the previous quarter and a 14.8% increase year-over-year. Operating profit rose 55% sequentially to KRW 24.7 billion (US$ 16.8 million), although it declined 8% compared to the same quarter last year. Net profit attributable to the parent company decreased by 18% year-over-year to KRW 22 billion (US$ 14.9 million). The financial highlights reflect varied performance across online and mobile games, with mobile game revenues significantly increasing due to new game launches such as "Ragnarok M: Classic," while online game revenues showed some challenges primarily from "Ragnarok Online" in Thailand. The company also updated on its game portfolio expansions and launches, alongside establishing a new subsidiary in Malaysia to enhance its game services in the region.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenues of KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand) for Q1 2025 increased by 6% QoQ and 14.8% YoY, indicating strong growth performance.
  • Mobile game revenues reached KRW 115,486 million (US$ 78,325 thousand), marking a significant 9.4% increase QoQ and a 17.2% increase YoY, reflecting successful game launches and market demand.
  • Operating expenses decreased by 22.9% QoQ, signaling improved cost management and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Net profit attributable to the parent company decreased by 18% year-over-year, indicating substantial profitability challenges compared to the previous year.
  • Online game revenues decreased by 5.1% quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to declining performance from Ragnarok Online in Thailand, which signifies potential issues in maintaining market share.
  • Cost of revenue rose by 18.8% year-over-year, which could indicate increasing expenses that may affect overall profitability despite revenue growth.

FAQ

What were Gravity's total revenues in Q1 2025?

Total revenues were KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand), a 6% increase QoQ and a 14.8% increase YoY.

How did Gravity's operating profit change in Q1 2025?

Operating profit was KRW 24,730 million (US$ 16,772 thousand), representing a 55% increase QoQ, but an 8% decrease YoY.

What factors contributed to the decrease in online game revenues?

Decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand primarily contributed to the 5.1% decrease QoQ in online game revenues.

What are the new mobile games launched by Gravity in 2025?

Gravity launched Ragnarok M: Classic, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, and the MMORPG Ragnarok V: Returns among others in 2025.

Where can investors find Gravity's latest business updates?

Investors can access the latest updates on Gravity's website under the IR Archives section.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$GRVY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $GRVY stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 29,202 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,842,938
  • UBS GROUP AG added 21,466 shares (+8655.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,354,719
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 14,562 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $919,007
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 13,776 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $869,403
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 12,210 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $770,573
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 8,014 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $505,763
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 6,754 shares (+67.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $426,244

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Seoul, South Korea, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.





FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS





  • Total revenues were KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand), representing a 6% increase from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 (“QoQ”) and a 14.8% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“YoY”).




  • Operating profit was KRW 24,730 million (US$ 16,772 thousand), representing a 55% increase QoQ and an 8% decrease YoY.




  • Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand), representing a 12.1% increase QoQ and a 12.5% decrease YoY.




  • Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand), representing a 4.6% decrease QoQ and an 18% decrease YoY.





REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS





Revenues



Online game revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were KRW 18,806 million (US$ 12,755 thousand), representing a 5.1% decrease QoQ from KRW 19,822 million and a 4.1% increase YoY from KRW 18,065 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from

Ragnarok Online

in Thailand. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from

Ragnarok Online

in Japan. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from

Ragnarok Online

in Thailand and China.



Mobile game revenues were KRW 115,486 million (US$ 78,325 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 9.4% increase QoQ from KRW 105,586 million and a 17.2% increase YoY from KRW 98,548 million. The increase QoQ attributed to initial revenues from

Ragnarok M: Classic

which was launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus

launched in Global except Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from

Ragnarok Origin

in Southeast Asia and

THE RAGNAROK

in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was due to initial revenue from

Ragnarok M: Classic

in Southeast Asia,

THE RAGNAROK

in Southeast Asia launched on October 31, 2024 and

Ragnarok: Rebirth

in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau launched on October 31, 2024. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from

Ragnarok Origin

in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and North, Central and South America.



Other revenues were KRW 3,172 million (US$ 2,151 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 26.5% decrease QoQ from KRW 4,315 million and a 0.2% increase YoY from KRW 3,166 million.




Cost of Revenue



Cost of revenue was KRW 87,458 million (US$ 59,316 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 8% increase QoQ from KRW 81,008 million and a 18.8% increase YoY from KRW 73,628 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to

Ragnarok M: Classic

in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to

Ragnarok M: Classic

in Southeast Asia,

THE RAGNAROK

in Southeast Asia and

Ragnarok: Rebirth

in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.




Operating Expenses



Operating expenses were KRW 25,276 million (US$ 17,143 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 22.9% decrease QoQ from KRW 32,765 million and a 31.1% increase YoY from KRW 19,282 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for

THE RAGNAROK

in Southeast Asia and salaries. The increase YoY was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus

in Global,

Ragnarok V: Returns

in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines and

Ragnarok Begins

in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.




Profit Before Income Tax Expenses



Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 25,377 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 32,498 million for the first quarter of 2024.




Net Profit



As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 23,099 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 26,866 million for the first quarter of 2024.




Liquidity



The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 577,163 million (US$ 391,446 thousand) as of March 31, 2025.



Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.





GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES






Ragnarok Online IP-based Games






  • Ragnarok M: Classic,

    an MMORPG Mobile game




Ragnarok M: Classic

was officially launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025.





  • Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus,

    a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game




Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus

was launched in Global except for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025 and is underway for its launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second quarter of 2025 and Korea in the second half of 2025.





  • Ragnarok X: Next Generation,

    an MMORPG Mobile and PC game




Ragnarok X: Next Generation

was officially launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025 and will be launching in Europe (except England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland) in the second quarter of 2025.





  • THE RAGNAROK,

    an MMORPG game




THE RAGNAROK (Chinese title: 巴風特之怒)

will be launched on WeChat (H5) Mini Programs in China in the second quarter of 2025.





  • Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title),

    an Idle MMORPG game




Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title)

was officially launched on WeChat Mini Programs in China on February 20, 2025, and mobile app version will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second half of 2025.





  • Ragnarok V: Returns,

    a 3D MMORPG Mobile and PC game




Ragnarok V: Returns

was officially launched in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines on March 27, 2025.





  • Ragnarok: Back to Glory,

    a 3D MMORPG Mobile game




Ragnarok: Back to Glory

was officially launched in Korea and re-launched in Southeast Asia on April 17, 2025 and will be launched in China in the third quarter of 2025.





  • Ragnarok Crush,

    a Puzzle and Tower Defense Mobile game




Ragnarok Crush

will be launched in Global in July 2025.





  • Ragnarok Online America Latina,

    an MMORPG PC game




Ragnarok Online America Latina

is scheduled to be direct-serviced in Latin America on May 28, 2025.





  • Ragnarok Zero,

    an RPG PC game




Ragnarok Zero

is being prepared to be launched in Taiwan in July 2025.





  • Ragnarok Libre,

    a Time Effective MMORPG Telegram game




Ragnarok Libre

is underway for its launch in Global in the second quarter of 2025.





Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Game






  • Ragnarok Landverse,

    an MMORPG Blockchain and PC game




Ragnarok Landverse

will be launched in Latin America in the second half of 2025.



Ragnarok Landverse Genesis,

a global new server integrated with RONIN platform, ranked first in trading volume after its official release in Global on March 29, 2025.





Other IP-based games






  • JLPGA Heroine Collection,

    a Sports Mobile game




JLPGA

was officially launched in Japan on March 25, 2025.





  • Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse,

    a Deck-building Roguelike Mobile game




Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse,

was officially launched in Global except for China, Vietnam and Taiwan on March 27, 2025





  • Twilight Monk,

    a 2.5D Action RPG Console game




Twilight Monk,

was officially launched in Global on March 27, 2025





  • Snow Brothers 2 Special,

    an Action and Platformer Console game




Snow Brothers 2 Special,

was officially launched in Global on April 10, 2025





  • Meow Star Acers 2,

    a Farm Simulation Mobile game




Meow Star Acers 2,

is scheduled to be launched in Global in the second half of 2025.





  • Dragonica Origin,

    an MO Action RPG PC game




Dragonica Origin

will be launched in Southeast Asia in June 2025.





  • Gunbound,

    an MMO Turned-based Artillery PC game




Gunbound

is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia and Latin America in the second quarter of 2025.





Expansion of Ragnarok IP-business





Ragnarok Golf Monsters

is an indoor-screen golf brand based on the

Ragnarok

monster characters. Gravity Communications Co., Ltd. opened the first facility of

Ragnarok Golf Monsters

in Taipei, Taiwan on February 27, 2025.





Our New Subsidiary




Gravity established Gravity Game Unite Sdn. Bhd. ("Gravity Game Unite"), a subsidiary in Malaysia, on March 12, 2025. Gravity will expand various game services including

Ragnarok Online

IP based games throughout Gravity Game Unite in Malaysian regions.





Investor Presentation




Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the first quarter in 2025 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.




About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

---------------------------------------------------


Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit

http://www.gravity.co.kr

.




Forward-Looking Statements:



Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.




Contact:



Mr. Heung Gon Kim


Chief Financial Officer


Gravity Co., Ltd.


Email:

kheung@gravity.co.kr



Ms. Jin Lee


Ms. Yujin Oh


IR Unit


Gravity Co., Ltd.


Email:

ir@gravity.co.kr



Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800




GRAVITY Co., Ltd.




Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)


As of




31-Dec-24



31-Mar-25



KRW


US$


KRW


US$



(audited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents


228,898



155,244



201,367



136,572

Short-term financial instruments


324,304



219,951



375,796



254,874

Accounts receivable, net


81,152



55,039



74,469



50,507

Other receivables, net


1,572



1,066



2,162



1,466

Prepaid expenses


8,115



5,504



6,669



4,523

Other current financial assets


6,602



4,478



6,033



4,092

Other current assets


2,967



2,012



3,091



2,096

Total current assets


653,610



443,294



669,587



454,130

Property and equipment, net


9,957



6,753



10,576



7,173

Intangible assets, net


7,057



4,786



6,414



4,350

Deferred tax assets


5,617



3,810



6,294



4,269

Other non-current financial assets


1,767



1,198



670



454

Other non-current assets


8,451



5,732



9,366



6,352

Total assets


686,459



465,573



702,907



476,728


Liabilities and Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable


67,930



46,072



63,048



42,761

Deferred revenue


26,761



18,150



24,015



16,288

Withholdings


1,588



1,077



1,635



1,109

Accrued expense


2,651



1,798



2,168



1,470

Income tax payable


6,507



4,413



8,782



5,956

Other current liabilities


3,212



2,178



3,390



2,299

Total current liabilities


108,649



73,688



103,038



69,883

Long-term account payables


220



149



220



149

Long-term deferred revenue


2,572



1,744



1,322



897

Other non-current liabilities


5,361



3,636



5,904



4,003

Deferred tax liabilities


1,294



878



1,294



878

Total liabilities


118,096



80,095



111,778



75,810

Share capital


3,474



2,356



3,474



2,356

Capital surplus


26,979



18,298



26,979



18,298

Other components of equity


23,801



16,143



24,507



16,621

Retained earnings


513,418



348,212



535,456



363,159

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company


567,672



385,009



590,416



400,434

Non-controlling interest


691



469



713



484

Total equity


568,363



385,478



591,129



400,918

Total liabilities and equity


686,459



465,573



702,907



476,728


* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.




GRAVITY Co., Ltd.




Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)


Three months ended




31-Dec-24



31-Mar-24



31-Mar-25



(KRW)

(US$)


(KRW)

(US$)


(KRW)

(US$)



(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues:














Online games

19,822

13,444


18,065

12,252


18,806

12,755

Mobile games

105,586

71,611


98,548

66,838


115,486

78,325

Other revenue

4,315

2,927


3,166

2,147


3,172

2,151

Total net revenue

129,723

87,982


119,779

81,237


137,464

93,231

Cost of revenue

81,008

54,942


73,628

49,936


87,458

59,316

Gross profit

48,715

33,040


46,151

31,301


50,006

33,915

Operating expenses:














Selling, general and administrative expenses

28,311

19,201


15,747

10,680


21,859

14,825

Research and development

3,669

2,488


3,601

2,442


3,431

2,327

Others, net

785

534


(66)

(45)


(14)

(9)

Total operating expenses

32,765

22,223


19,282

13,077


25,276

17,143

Operating profit

15,950

10,817


26,869

18,224


24,730

16,772

Finance income(costs):














Finance income

9,801

6,647


6,297

4,271


10,717

7,269

Finance costs

(374)

(254)


(668)

(453)


(6,997)

(4,746)

Profit before income tax

25,377

17,210


32,498

22,042


28,450

19,295

Income tax expense

2,274

1,542


5,615

3,808


6,372

4,322

Profit for the year

23,103

15,668


26,883

18,234


22,078

14,973

Profit attributable to:














Non-controlling interest

4

3


17

12


40

26

Owners of Parent company

23,099

15,665


26,866

18,222


22,038

14,947

Earning per share














- Basic and diluted

3,324

2.25


3,866

2.62


3,171

2.15

Weighted average number of shares outstanding














- Basic and diluted

6,948,900

6,948,900


6,948,900

6,948,900


6,948,900

6,948,900

Earning per ADS














- Basic and diluted

3,324

2.25


3,866

2.62


3,171

2.15


* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.


(1) Each ADS represents one common share.










This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

GRVY

