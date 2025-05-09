GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

Gravity Co., Ltd. reported Q1 2025 financial results, showing increased revenues but decreased net profit year-over-year.
GRAVITY Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting total revenues of KRW 137.5 billion (US$ 93.2 million), which is a 6% increase from the previous quarter and a 14.8% increase year-over-year. Operating profit rose 55% sequentially to KRW 24.7 billion (US$ 16.8 million), although it declined 8% compared to the same quarter last year. Net profit attributable to the parent company decreased by 18% year-over-year to KRW 22 billion (US$ 14.9 million). The financial highlights reflect varied performance across online and mobile games, with mobile game revenues significantly increasing due to new game launches such as "Ragnarok M: Classic," while online game revenues showed some challenges primarily from "Ragnarok Online" in Thailand. The company also updated on its game portfolio expansions and launches, alongside establishing a new subsidiary in Malaysia to enhance its game services in the region.
- Total revenues of KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand) for Q1 2025 increased by 6% QoQ and 14.8% YoY, indicating strong growth performance.
- Mobile game revenues reached KRW 115,486 million (US$ 78,325 thousand), marking a significant 9.4% increase QoQ and a 17.2% increase YoY, reflecting successful game launches and market demand.
- Operating expenses decreased by 22.9% QoQ, signaling improved cost management and operational efficiency.
- Net profit attributable to the parent company decreased by 18% year-over-year, indicating substantial profitability challenges compared to the previous year.
- Online game revenues decreased by 5.1% quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to declining performance from Ragnarok Online in Thailand, which signifies potential issues in maintaining market share.
- Cost of revenue rose by 18.8% year-over-year, which could indicate increasing expenses that may affect overall profitability despite revenue growth.
What were Gravity's total revenues in Q1 2025?
Total revenues were KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand), a 6% increase QoQ and a 14.8% increase YoY.
How did Gravity's operating profit change in Q1 2025?
Operating profit was KRW 24,730 million (US$ 16,772 thousand), representing a 55% increase QoQ, but an 8% decrease YoY.
What factors contributed to the decrease in online game revenues?
Decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand primarily contributed to the 5.1% decrease QoQ in online game revenues.
What are the new mobile games launched by Gravity in 2025?
Gravity launched Ragnarok M: Classic, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, and the MMORPG Ragnarok V: Returns among others in 2025.
Where can investors find Gravity's latest business updates?
Investors can access the latest updates on Gravity's website under the IR Archives section.
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $GRVY stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 29,202 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,842,938
- UBS GROUP AG added 21,466 shares (+8655.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,354,719
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 14,562 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $919,007
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 13,776 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $869,403
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 12,210 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $770,573
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 8,014 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $505,763
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 6,754 shares (+67.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $426,244
Seoul, South Korea, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.
FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS
Total revenues were KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand), representing a 6% increase from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 (“QoQ”) and a 14.8% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“YoY”).
Operating profit was KRW 24,730 million (US$ 16,772 thousand), representing a 55% increase QoQ and an 8% decrease YoY.
Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand), representing a 12.1% increase QoQ and a 12.5% decrease YoY.
Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand), representing a 4.6% decrease QoQ and an 18% decrease YoY.
REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenues
Online game revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were KRW 18,806 million (US$ 12,755 thousand), representing a 5.1% decrease QoQ from KRW 19,822 million and a 4.1% increase YoY from KRW 18,065 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from
Ragnarok Online
in Thailand. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from
Ragnarok Online
in Japan. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from
Ragnarok Online
in Thailand and China.
Mobile game revenues were KRW 115,486 million (US$ 78,325 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 9.4% increase QoQ from KRW 105,586 million and a 17.2% increase YoY from KRW 98,548 million. The increase QoQ attributed to initial revenues from
Ragnarok M: Classic
which was launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and
Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus
launched in Global except Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from
Ragnarok Origin
in Southeast Asia and
THE RAGNAROK
in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was due to initial revenue from
Ragnarok M: Classic
in Southeast Asia,
THE RAGNAROK
in Southeast Asia launched on October 31, 2024 and
Ragnarok: Rebirth
in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau launched on October 31, 2024. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from
Ragnarok Origin
in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and North, Central and South America.
Other revenues were KRW 3,172 million (US$ 2,151 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 26.5% decrease QoQ from KRW 4,315 million and a 0.2% increase YoY from KRW 3,166 million.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was KRW 87,458 million (US$ 59,316 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 8% increase QoQ from KRW 81,008 million and a 18.8% increase YoY from KRW 73,628 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to
Ragnarok M: Classic
in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to
Ragnarok M: Classic
in Southeast Asia,
THE RAGNAROK
in Southeast Asia and
Ragnarok: Rebirth
in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were KRW 25,276 million (US$ 17,143 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 22.9% decrease QoQ from KRW 32,765 million and a 31.1% increase YoY from KRW 19,282 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for
THE RAGNAROK
in Southeast Asia and salaries. The increase YoY was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for
Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus
in Global,
Ragnarok V: Returns
in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines and
Ragnarok Begins
in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.
Profit Before Income Tax Expenses
Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 25,377 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 32,498 million for the first quarter of 2024.
Net Profit
As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 23,099 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 26,866 million for the first quarter of 2024.
Liquidity
The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 577,163 million (US$ 391,446 thousand) as of March 31, 2025.
Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES
Ragnarok Online IP-based Games
Ragnarok M: Classic,
an MMORPG Mobile game
Ragnarok M: Classic
was officially launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025.
Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus,
a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game
Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus
was launched in Global except for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025 and is underway for its launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second quarter of 2025 and Korea in the second half of 2025.
Ragnarok X: Next Generation,
an MMORPG Mobile and PC game
Ragnarok X: Next Generation
was officially launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025 and will be launching in Europe (except England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland) in the second quarter of 2025.
THE RAGNAROK,
an MMORPG game
THE RAGNAROK (Chinese title: 巴風特之怒)
will be launched on WeChat (H5) Mini Programs in China in the second quarter of 2025.
Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title),
an Idle MMORPG game
Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title)
was officially launched on WeChat Mini Programs in China on February 20, 2025, and mobile app version will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second half of 2025.
Ragnarok V: Returns,
a 3D MMORPG Mobile and PC game
Ragnarok V: Returns
was officially launched in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines on March 27, 2025.
Ragnarok: Back to Glory,
a 3D MMORPG Mobile game
Ragnarok: Back to Glory
was officially launched in Korea and re-launched in Southeast Asia on April 17, 2025 and will be launched in China in the third quarter of 2025.
Ragnarok Crush,
a Puzzle and Tower Defense Mobile game
Ragnarok Crush
will be launched in Global in July 2025.
Ragnarok Online America Latina,
an MMORPG PC game
Ragnarok Online America Latina
is scheduled to be direct-serviced in Latin America on May 28, 2025.
Ragnarok Zero,
an RPG PC game
Ragnarok Zero
is being prepared to be launched in Taiwan in July 2025.
Ragnarok Libre,
a Time Effective MMORPG Telegram game
Ragnarok Libre
is underway for its launch in Global in the second quarter of 2025.
Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Game
Ragnarok Landverse,
an MMORPG Blockchain and PC game
Ragnarok Landverse
will be launched in Latin America in the second half of 2025.
Ragnarok Landverse Genesis,
a global new server integrated with RONIN platform, ranked first in trading volume after its official release in Global on March 29, 2025.
Other IP-based games
JLPGA Heroine Collection,
a Sports Mobile game
JLPGA
was officially launched in Japan on March 25, 2025.
Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse,
a Deck-building Roguelike Mobile game
Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse,
was officially launched in Global except for China, Vietnam and Taiwan on March 27, 2025
Twilight Monk,
a 2.5D Action RPG Console game
Twilight Monk,
was officially launched in Global on March 27, 2025
Snow Brothers 2 Special,
an Action and Platformer Console game
Snow Brothers 2 Special,
was officially launched in Global on April 10, 2025
Meow Star Acers 2,
a Farm Simulation Mobile game
Meow Star Acers 2,
is scheduled to be launched in Global in the second half of 2025.
Dragonica Origin,
an MO Action RPG PC game
Dragonica Origin
will be launched in Southeast Asia in June 2025.
Gunbound,
an MMO Turned-based Artillery PC game
Gunbound
is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia and Latin America in the second quarter of 2025.
Expansion of Ragnarok IP-business
Ragnarok Golf Monsters
is an indoor-screen golf brand based on the
Ragnarok
monster characters. Gravity Communications Co., Ltd. opened the first facility of
Ragnarok Golf Monsters
in Taipei, Taiwan on February 27, 2025.
Our New Subsidiary
Gravity established Gravity Game Unite Sdn. Bhd. ("Gravity Game Unite"), a subsidiary in Malaysia, on March 12, 2025. Gravity will expand various game services including
Ragnarok Online
IP based games throughout Gravity Game Unite in Malaysian regions.
Investor Presentation
Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the first quarter in 2025 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.
About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit
http://www.gravity.co.kr
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.
Contact:
Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email:
kheung@gravity.co.kr
Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Yujin Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email:
ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800
GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)
As of
31-Dec-24
31-Mar-25
KRW
US$
KRW
US$
(audited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
228,898
155,244
201,367
136,572
Short-term financial instruments
324,304
219,951
375,796
254,874
Accounts receivable, net
81,152
55,039
74,469
50,507
Other receivables, net
1,572
1,066
2,162
1,466
Prepaid expenses
8,115
5,504
6,669
4,523
Other current financial assets
6,602
4,478
6,033
4,092
Other current assets
2,967
2,012
3,091
2,096
Total current assets
653,610
443,294
669,587
454,130
Property and equipment, net
9,957
6,753
10,576
7,173
Intangible assets, net
7,057
4,786
6,414
4,350
Deferred tax assets
5,617
3,810
6,294
4,269
Other non-current financial assets
1,767
1,198
670
454
Other non-current assets
8,451
5,732
9,366
6,352
Total assets
686,459
465,573
702,907
476,728
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
67,930
46,072
63,048
42,761
Deferred revenue
26,761
18,150
24,015
16,288
Withholdings
1,588
1,077
1,635
1,109
Accrued expense
2,651
1,798
2,168
1,470
Income tax payable
6,507
4,413
8,782
5,956
Other current liabilities
3,212
2,178
3,390
2,299
Total current liabilities
108,649
73,688
103,038
69,883
Long-term account payables
220
149
220
149
Long-term deferred revenue
2,572
1,744
1,322
897
Other non-current liabilities
5,361
3,636
5,904
4,003
Deferred tax liabilities
1,294
878
1,294
878
Total liabilities
118,096
80,095
111,778
75,810
Share capital
3,474
2,356
3,474
2,356
Capital surplus
26,979
18,298
26,979
18,298
Other components of equity
23,801
16,143
24,507
16,621
Retained earnings
513,418
348,212
535,456
363,159
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company
567,672
385,009
590,416
400,434
Non-controlling interest
691
469
713
484
Total equity
568,363
385,478
591,129
400,918
Total liabilities and equity
686,459
465,573
702,907
476,728
* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)
Three months ended
31-Dec-24
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-25
(KRW)
(US$)
(KRW)
(US$)
(KRW)
(US$)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Online games
19,822
13,444
18,065
12,252
18,806
12,755
Mobile games
105,586
71,611
98,548
66,838
115,486
78,325
Other revenue
4,315
2,927
3,166
2,147
3,172
2,151
Total net revenue
129,723
87,982
119,779
81,237
137,464
93,231
Cost of revenue
81,008
54,942
73,628
49,936
87,458
59,316
Gross profit
48,715
33,040
46,151
31,301
50,006
33,915
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
28,311
19,201
15,747
10,680
21,859
14,825
Research and development
3,669
2,488
3,601
2,442
3,431
2,327
Others, net
785
534
(66)
(45)
(14)
(9)
Total operating expenses
32,765
22,223
19,282
13,077
25,276
17,143
Operating profit
15,950
10,817
26,869
18,224
24,730
16,772
Finance income(costs):
Finance income
9,801
6,647
6,297
4,271
10,717
7,269
Finance costs
(374)
(254)
(668)
(453)
(6,997)
(4,746)
Profit before income tax
25,377
17,210
32,498
22,042
28,450
19,295
Income tax expense
2,274
1,542
5,615
3,808
6,372
4,322
Profit for the year
23,103
15,668
26,883
18,234
22,078
14,973
Profit attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
4
3
17
12
40
26
Owners of Parent company
23,099
15,665
26,866
18,222
22,038
14,947
Earning per share
- Basic and diluted
3,324
2.25
3,866
2.62
3,171
2.15
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
- Basic and diluted
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
Earning per ADS
- Basic and diluted
3,324
2.25
3,866
2.62
3,171
2.15
* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
(1) Each ADS represents one common share.
