GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Launches Successful MMORPG Mobile Game Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. announces successful launch of Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, achieving high download rankings.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. announced the successful launch of its MMORPG mobile game, Ragnarok M: Classic, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on April 16, 2025. The game has quickly gained popularity, achieving significant rankings such as second in free downloads on Google Play in Taiwan and Macau, and first on the Apple App Store in Taiwan. Within its first day, Ragnarok M: Classic recorded over 100,000 downloads and was highly featured on major app stores. To celebrate the launch, Gravity is hosting various events and anticipates continued user engagement, building on its success from previous launches in Southeast Asia.

Successful launch of Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, indicating strong market engagement and potential for revenue growth.

Achieved significant rankings in app stores, including first in free downloads in Taiwan and top grossing in the Apple App Store, demonstrating high user interest and download activity.

Over 100,000 downloads recorded on the first day, highlighting explosive user response and effective market anticipation.

Featured prominently on major app stores and gaming communities, generating significant buzz which can enhance the game's visibility and future user acquisition efforts.

What is Ragnarok M: Classic?

Ragnarok M: Classic is an MMORPG mobile game developed by GRAVITY Interactive, Inc., launched on April 16, 2025.

Where was Ragnarok M: Classic launched?

The game was launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

How well did Ragnarok M: Classic perform after launch?

It ranked among the top in free downloads and grossing charts on major app stores in the region.

What platforms is Ragnarok M: Classic available on?

The game is available for download on both mobile devices and PC.

Is there any special event to celebrate the launch?

Yes, Gravity is hosting a variety of events to celebrate the official launch of Ragnarok M: Classic.

Seoul, South Korea , April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Interactive, Inc., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched



Ragnarok M: Classic





(Chinese title:





RO





仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛





Classic)



(“



Ragnarok M: Classic



”), an MMORPG Mobile game, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025 and the early success has been made, ranking among the top in launching markets.







Ragnarok M: Classic



was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025, available for download on both Mobile and PC. It has made remarkable performance after its launch by ranking second in free download of Google Play in Taiwan and Macau, first in free download of Apple App Store in Taiwan and second in Hong Kong and Macau. It also ranked first in top grossing of Apple App Store in Taiwan, second in Macau and fourth in Hong Kong.



Ragnarok M: Classic



received explosive response from local users, recording over 100,000 downloads, prominently featured on both major app stores and ranked second in mobile game rankings on Bahamut, a well-known gaming community, generating significant buzz on its first day of launch.





Gravity stated “We are pleased that



Ragnarok M: Classic



is achieving meaningful results in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau following its successful launch in Southeast Asia. To celebrate the official launch, we are hosting a variety of events and we look forward to continued interest and participation from users.”.





[Gravity Official Website]







http://www.gravity.co.kr







[Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) Google Play Download Page]







https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravityus.romzeny.aos







[Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) Apple App Store Download Page]







https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ragnarok-m-classic/id6602882281







[Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) Official Website]







https://classic.ragnaroketernallove.com/







[Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) Official Facebook Page]







https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokMClassic/







[Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) Official Discord Community]







https://discord.gg/romclassic







About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.





Contact:





Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801



