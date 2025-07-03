GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Launches Ragnarok Zero MMORPG in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau

Gravity officially launched Ragnarok Zero, an MMORPG, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on July 3, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. has officially launched Ragnarok Zero, an MMORPG based on the original Ragnarok Online universe, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on July 3, 2025. Developed by the company's subsidiary, GRAVITY Communications, the game aims to evoke nostalgia from early Ragnarok players while incorporating new features such as exclusive PVP maps and seasonal events. Players can access the game by downloading the PC client from the official website. The company expressed its intention to meet player expectations and encourage participation in various launch events.

Potential Positives

Official launch of Ragnarok Zero in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau could significantly boost market presence in these regions.

The game capitalizes on the nostalgic appeal of the original Ragnarok Online, which may drive engagement and attract long-term fans.

Introduction of new content such as exclusive PVP maps and seasonal events enhances player engagement and may lead to higher retention rates.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any information about the game's reception or performance metrics, which could raise concerns about how well it is being received by players.

There is no mention of plans for ongoing support or updates for Ragnarok Zero, which may imply a lack of commitment to the game's longevity and player engagement.

The focus on nostalgia may indicate that the game is relying heavily on past popularity, suggesting potential weaknesses in innovating or attracting new players.

FAQ

What is Ragnarok Zero?

Ragnarok Zero is an MMORPG PC game launched by GRAVITY Communications, set in the original Ragnarok Online universe.

When was Ragnarok Zero launched?

Ragnarok Zero was officially launched on July 3, 2025, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

How do I play Ragnarok Zero?

You can play Ragnarok Zero by downloading the PC client from its official website.

What new features are in Ragnarok Zero?

Ragnarok Zero introduces new content like exclusive PVP maps and seasonal events to enhance player enjoyment.

Where can I find more information about GRAVITY?

More information about GRAVITY can be found on their official website at http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Full Release



Seoul, South Korea, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Communications Co., Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched



Ragnarok Zero (Chinese Title:





RO





仙境傳說





Online





：樂園





)



, an MMORPG PC game, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025.







Ragnarok Zero



is a game based on the original Ragnarok Online universe, designed to recapture the nostalgic sentiment and gameplay of the early days. The game enhances player enjoyment by introducing new content like exclusive PVP maps and seasonal events. It is available for playing after downloading the PC client through official website.





Gravity stated, "



Ragnarok Zero



aims to deliver the classic nostalgia of the early Ragnarok Online experience while introducing new system for added enjoyment. We hope to meet the expectations of players who have long awaited the game and invite everyone to participate in the various events being held to celebrate the official launch."





[Gravity Official Website]







http://www.gravity.co.kr







[Ragnarok Zero Official Website]







https://roz.gnjoy.com.tw/







[Ragnarok Zero Facebook Page]







https://www.facebook.com/ro.gravity/







[Ragnarok Zero Bahamut Page]







https://forum.gamer.com.tw/B.php?bsn=04212







About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.





Contact:





Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801



