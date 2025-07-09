GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Launches Ragnarok: Twilight and Ragnarok Zero in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau

Gravity launched two MMORPG titles, Ragnarok: Twilight and Ragnarok Zero, achieving strong market performance in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Quiver AI Summary

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. announced the successful launch of its MMORPG mobile game, Ragnarok: Twilight, and its PC game, Ragnarok Zero, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on July 3, 2025. Both games received a positive response from players, with Ragnarok: Twilight ranking second in top grossing on the Apple App Store in Taiwan and achieving high ranks in other regions. It also topped the free download charts prior to launch, following a favorable closed beta test. Ragnarok Zero made a strong impression in the local gaming community, ranking third on Bahamut. A live broadcast on launch day attracted over 2,000 viewers, and special in-game events increased user engagement. Gravity expressed gratitude for the strong user interest and committed to continuing to enhance the appeal of the Ragnarok IP.

Potential Positives

Successful launch of two MMORPG titles, Ragnarok: Twilight and Ragnarok Zero, indicating positive market reception in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Ragnarok: Twilight achieved high rankings on major app stores, including second in top grossing on Apple App Store in Taiwan and first in free downloads across all regions prior to launch.

Engaging community response demonstrated by over 2,000 viewers during a live broadcast on launch day and special in-game events boosting concurrent user numbers.

Strong positive feedback during the closed beta test, suggesting strong content appeal and potential for sustained player interest.

Potential Negatives

Despite the initial success of the game titles, there may be concerns about long-term sustainability and revenue generation in a competitive market.



The press release does not address any potential challenges or issues experienced during the launch, which could impact stakeholder confidence.



There is no mention of specific financial projections or expected performance metrics for the new titles, which may leave investors seeking more transparency.

FAQ

What are the new games launched by Gravity?

Gravity launched Ragnarok: Twilight, a mobile MMORPG, and Ragnarok Zero, a PC MMORPG, on July 3, 2025.

How successful was Ragnarok: Twilight at launch?

Ragnarok: Twilight ranked second in grossing on Apple App Store in Taiwan and first in free downloads across all major platforms.

Which regions are the new games available in?

The games are officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

What feedback did Ragnarok: Twilight receive during its closed beta?

During the closed beta test, Ragnarok: Twilight received positive feedback regarding its content from users.

How did the launch event engage local viewers?

The launch day live broadcast attracted over 2,000 local viewers, contributing to a high number of concurrent users.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GRVY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $GRVY stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Seoul, South Korea, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd. and GRAVITY Communications Co., Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiaries, have officially launched



Ragnarok: Twilight





(Chinese title:





RO





仙境傳說：曙光





)



, an MMORPG Mobile game, and



Ragnarok Zero (Chinese Title: RO





仙境傳說





Online





：樂園





),



an MMORPG PC game, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025. Both titles have demonstrated strong presence in the market.







Ragnarok: Twilight



achieved remarkable success in both major platforms after its launch by ranking second in top grossing of Apple App Store in Taiwan, sixth in Macau and eighth in Hong Kong, and first in free download of google play in Taiwan, third in Macau and sixth in Hong Kong. It also ranked first in free download of Apple App Store in all three regions before launching and received positive feedbacks on its content during the closed beta test (CBT) conducted in May.







Ragnarok Zero



also laid the groundwork for success by ranking third in both the overall and PC game on Bahamut, a well-known gaming community in the region. Also on the launch day, a live broadcast drew more than 2,000 local viewers and special in-game events contributed to a high number of concurrent users.





Gravity stated, “We are deeply grateful for the tremendous interest and support from users in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. We are pleased to see that the titles we carefully tailored based on local market trends are receiving such positive feedbacks. We will continue doing our utmost to ensure that Ragnarok IP remains beloved.”





[Gravity Official Website]







http://www.gravity.co.kr







[Ragnarok: Twilight Google Play Download Page]







https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ggv.rogames.gat&pli=1







[Ragnarok: Twilight Apple App Store Download Page]







https://pse.is/7qjgtr







[Ragnarok: Twilight Huawei AppGallery Download Page]







https://appgallery.huawei.com/app/C113687005







[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Website]







https://rotwilight.gnjoy.hk







[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Facebook Page]







https://pse.is/7jyd7c







[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Discord Community]







https://discord.gg/v3ZaCCBXaS







[Ragnarok Zero Official Website ]







https://roz.gnjoy.com.tw/







[Ragnarok Zero Official Facebook Page]







https://www.facebook.com/ro.gravity/







[Ragnarok Zero Official Bahamut Page]







https://forum.gamer.com.tw/B.php?bsn=83142







About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.





Contact:





Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.