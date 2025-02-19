GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Launches Ragnarok M: Classic Mobile MMORPG in Southeast Asia with Early Success

Gravity launched Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia, achieving over 1 million pre-registrations and strong download rankings.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. announced the launch of its MMORPG mobile game, Ragnarok M: Classic, in nine Southeast Asian regions on February 14, 2025. The game has seen strong initial success, garnering over 1 million pre-registrations since November 14, 2024, and ranking first in free downloads on the Apple App Store in Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Following its official launch, it achieved noteworthy positions on both the Apple App Store and Google Play across various countries in the region. To celebrate the game's release, Gravity is hosting special events to encourage user participation and rewards.

Ragnarok M: Classic achieved over 1 million pre-registrations, indicating strong interest and market potential in Southeast Asia.

The game ranked first in free downloads on the Apple App Store in key markets such as Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia, showcasing its competitive positioning.

Following its official launch, Ragnarok M: Classic achieved significant rankings on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, highlighting its early success and popularity among users.

Gravity is celebrating the launch with special events, which may enhance user engagement and retention in the new game.

The press release does not mention any specific revenue figures or sales performance metrics, which could indicate a lack of confidence in the game's financial success following its launch.

While the game achieved some download rankings, it fell short of achieving the top position in key markets, particularly in Google Play rankings, which may reflect intensified competition in the mobile gaming space.

The press release focuses heavily on promotion and early achievements, but fails to address any potential issues or challenges faced during the launch, which could raise concerns about post-launch sustainability and player retention.

What is Ragnarok M: Classic?

Ragnarok M: Classic is a mobile MMORPG developed by GRAVITY Interactive, Inc. available for download on Mobile and PC.

When was Ragnarok M: Classic officially launched?

Ragnarok M: Classic was officially launched on February 14, 2025, in 9 regions of Southeast Asia.

How many pre-registrations did Ragnarok M: Classic receive?

The game surpassed 1 million pre-registrations in Southeast Asia by January 2025.

What rankings did Ragnarok M: Classic achieve after launch?

It ranked first in free downloads in Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia, and second in Google Play downloads in Thailand.

Are there any special events for Ragnarok M: Classic launch?

Yes, Gravity is hosting special events to celebrate the launch, encouraging user participation for rewards.

Full Release



Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Interactive, Inc., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched



Ragnarok M: Classic



, an MMORPG Mobile game, in 9 regions of Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and the early success has been made after the official launch in the launching markets.







Ragnarok M: Classic



was officially launched in 9 regions in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025, available for download on both Mobile and PC. Additionally, since the pre-registration in Southeast Asia began on November 14, 2024, it has reaffirmed its strong popularity and interest among local users by surpassing 1 million registrations as of January, 2025.







Ragnarok M: Classic



has ranked first in free download of Apple App Store in 3 regions of Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia, second in Singapore and third in Indonesia after pre-registration download on November 14, 2024. After its official launch, the game ranked second in free download of Google Play in Thailand, fifth in Singapore and ninth in Philippines. In addition, it has ranked second in top grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand, fourth in Philippines and tenth in Indonesia, and tenth in top grossing of Google Play in Philippines and eleventh in Thailand.





Gravity stated, “To celebrate the official launching of



Ragnarok M: Classic,



we provide a variety of special events and we hope users to participate and enjoy the rewards”.





