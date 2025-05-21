GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Launches Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau

Gravity has launched Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, following previous global success.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. announced the launch of its idle MMORPG mobile game, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on May 21, 2025. This game is designed for efficient and comfortable gameplay within a MMORPG environment and is available for download on major app stores in these regions. Previously, it launched globally (excluding certain Asian countries) in February 2025 and achieved notable download rankings in several countries, including a first place ranking in free downloads on Google Play in Brazil and Singapore. To celebrate its new launch, GRAVITY is hosting various events and anticipates ongoing interest and participation from players.

Potential Positives

Launch of "Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus" expands the company's presence in key markets, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The game has achieved strong early performance, ranking first in free downloads on Google Play in Brazil and Singapore, indicating potential for revenue growth.

Gravity is hosting a variety of events to promote "Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus," likely increasing player engagement and brand loyalty.

The game's features in the popular idle MMORPG genre could attract a broad audience, enhancing user acquisition and retention.

Potential Negatives

The game was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau only after already being available in many global markets, which may indicate a delayed entry into these regions and a potential loss of market opportunities.

The press release does not mention any specific strategic plans for growth or improvements, which may raise concerns about the company's vision and future trajectory in the competitive gaming market.

Despite strong initial rankings, the continued success of the game in these new markets is not guaranteed, and the lack of clear metrics for success following the launch could indicate future challenges.

FAQ

What is Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus?

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus is an idle MMORPG mobile game launched by GRAVITY Communications Co., Ltd.

When was Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus launched?

The game was officially launched on May 21, 2025, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Where can I download Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus?

The game is available for download on Google Play, Apple App Store, and Huawei AppGallery in the respective regions.

How has Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus performed globally?

The game ranked highly in download charts, achieving first place in free downloads on Google Play in Brazil and Singapore.

What events are being held for the game's launch?

GRAVITY is hosting a variety of events to celebrate the official launch of Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus.

Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Communications Co., Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched



Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus (Chinese Title:





RO





仙境傳說：放推冒險團)





(“Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus”)



, an idle MMORPG Mobile game, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on May 21, 2025.







Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus



features for its idle genre characteristics that provide efficient and comfort play integrated in MMORPG battle environment. It is available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store in each respective region, as well as in Huawei AppGallery in Hong Kong and Macau.







Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus



was officially launched in Global except Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in February 2025, and ranked fourth in free download of Apple App Store in Singapore, fifth in Philippines and Malaysia and sixth in Thailand after opening pre-download. The game has continued its success by ranking first in free download of Google Play in Brazil and Singapore after its official launch.





Gravity stated, “We are pleased to introduce



Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus



in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, following its strong performance in Global. To celebrate the official launch, we are hosting a variety of events and we look forward to continued interest and participation.”













[Gravity Official Website]







http://www.gravity.co.kr







[Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Official Website]









https://rot.gnjoy.com.tw/









[Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Google Play Download Page]







https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravitycomms.rot.aos







[Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Apple App Store Download Page]







https://apps.apple.com/tw/app/ro%E4%BB%99%E5%A2%83%E5%82%B3%E8%AA%AA-%E6%94%BE%E6%8E%A8%E5%86%92%E9%9A%AA%E5%9C%98/id6742482846







[Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Huawei AppGallery Download Page]







https://appgallery.huawei.com/app/C113980607















About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.





Contact:





Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801



