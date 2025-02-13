Gravity Co., Ltd. Launches Ragnarok Begins in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau

Gravity launched Ragnarok Begins, an action MMORPG, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, featuring cross-play and extensive customization.

Quiver AI Summary

Gravity Co., Ltd. announced the launch of its new game, Ragnarok Begins (RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛), in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on February 13, 2025. This action side-scrolling MMORPG, set 100 years before the original Ragnarok Online, is available on both PC and mobile platforms and supports cross-play. The game features a comprehensive class and advancement system, extensive equipment customization, and social elements like guilds and DIY housing. Players can engage in PVP arenas and explore the Tower of Infinity dungeon. Following successful launches in North America and South Korea, Gravity aims to provide excellent service in the new regions and offers early registrants in-game rewards.

Potential Positives

Gravity officially launched Ragnarok Begins in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, expanding its market presence in Asia.

The game features cross-play between PC and mobile platforms, enhancing player accessibility and engagement.

Ragnarok Begins offers a comprehensive class and advancement system, which may attract a dedicated player base interested in character customization and RPG elements.

The successful prior launches in North America and South Korea demonstrate the game's potential for continued popularity and stable service in new regions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement comes amid a competitive gaming market, raising questions about whether Ragnarok Begins can capture sufficient player interest against numerous established rivals.

The game's initial launch in North America and South Korea may indicate challenges in gaining traction in new markets like Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Previous reports of uneven performance or player feedback from prior launches might lead to skepticism among potential new users regarding the game's quality and longevity.

FAQ

What is Ragnarok Begins (RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛)?

Ragnarok Begins is an Action Side-scrolling MMORPG launched by Gravity, set 100 years before Ragnarok Online, supporting cross-play on PC and mobile.

When was Ragnarok Begins launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau?

The game was officially launched on February 13, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. Taiwan local time.

What features does Ragnarok Begins offer for players?

The game includes a detailed class system, equipment customization, guilds, DIY housing, PVP content, and the challenging Tower of Infinity dungeon.

How can players download Ragnarok Begins?

The game is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

What incentives are offered for early registration in Ragnarok Begins?

Early registrants will receive in-game currency and the exclusive 'Tebirus Headband' as part of the pre-launch event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GRVY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $GRVY stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Gravity Communications Co., Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, officially launched



Ragnarok Begins



(RO 仙境傳說：一定要可愛), an Action Side-scrolling MMORPG Mobile and PC game, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on February 13, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. (Taiwan local time).





Ragnarok Begins (RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛) is an Action Side-scrolling MMORPG set 100 years before the events of Ragnarok Online, supporting cross-play between PC and mobile platforms. The game offers a detailed class and advancement system, allowing for character growth and extensive equipment customization. It enhances community features with systems such as guilds, DIY housing and world boss cooperative battles. Players can also engage in PVP content, Arena of Valhalla, compete in teamwork and participate in ranking matches. Additionally, the Tower of Infinity dungeon offers the challenge of progressing through multiple floors, either solo or in a team. The game is available for download in Google Play and Apple App Store.





Ragnarok Begins (RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛) was launched in North America in 2022 and in South Korea in 2023, and has continued to provide stable service while gaining a strong and loyal following from users.





Gravity stated, “ We plan to provide excellent service in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, and encourage users to participate in the pre-launch event, where those who register early will receive in-game currency and the exclusive item 'Tebirus Headband.' We appreciate your interest and participation."





[Gravity Official Website]







http://www.gravity.co.kr







[



RO





仙境傳說：一定要可愛



Official Website]







https://roc.gnjoy.com.tw/







[



RO





仙境傳說：一定要可愛



Google Play Download Page]







https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravity.cute.tw.and







[



RO





仙境傳說：一定要可愛



Apple App Store Download Page]







在 App Store 上的「RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛」







About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.





Contact:





Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.