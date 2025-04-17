Gravity Co., Ltd. Launches Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea and Southeast Asia

Gravity Co., Ltd. launched Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea and Southeast Asia, featuring a global in-game marketplace.

Gravity Co., Ltd. announced the launch of its new mobile game, Ragnarok: Back to Glory, on April 17, 2025, in Korea and Southeast Asia. This 3D MMORPG features a globally integrated marketplace for users in several regions, including Taiwan and Hong Kong, enabling free trade of in-game items. During its closed beta test in Korea, the game received favorable feedback and generated significant pre-launch interest, with over 2 million users signing up for pre-registration. Ragnarok: Back to Glory is now available for download on major platforms such as Google Play and the Apple App Store, as well as local app markets in Southeast Asia. Gravity expressed excitement about the launch and promised a variety of events to engage players.

Potential Positives

Official launch of Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea and Southeast Asia, expanding market presence and user base.

Over 2 million users signed up for pre-registration, indicating strong anticipation and potential for high initial engagement.

Features a globally integrated marketplace for in-game item trading, enhancing user experience and encouraging player interaction.

Potential Negatives

Limited geographic rollout may indicate a cautious approach and lower initial revenue projections compared to more globally ambitious launches.

No specific details on monetization strategies for "Ragnarok: Back to Glory," which could raise concerns about profitability amid competition.

Heavy reliance on pre-registration numbers for gauging interest may not translate into long-term user retention or engagement post-launch.

FAQ

When was Ragnarok: Back to Glory officially launched?

Ragnarok: Back to Glory was officially launched on April 17, 2025.

Where can I download Ragnarok: Back to Glory?

The game is available on Google Play and Apple App Store, as well as local app markets in Southeast Asia.

What regions is Ragnarok: Back to Glory available in?

The game is available in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Southeast Asia.

How many users signed up for pre-registration?

Over 2 million users signed up for pre-registration for the game.

What kind of feedback did Ragnarok: Back to Glory receive during CBT?

The game received positive feedback from users during the Closed Beta Test (CBT) conducted in Korea.

Full Release



Seoul, South Korea, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced the official launch of



Ragnarok: Back to Glory



, in Korea and Southeast Asia on April 17, 2025.







Ragnarok: Back to Glory



is a 3D MMORGPG Mobile game that features a globally integrated marketplace, allowing users in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Korea and Southeast Asia to freely trade in-game items. The game received positive feedback from users during the CBT conducted in Korea and it garnered significant interest in Southeast Asia with over 2 million users signing up for pre-registration, demonstrating strong anticipation for its official launch in both regions.



Ragnarok: Back to Glory



is available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store and can also be downloaded through local app markets in Southeast Asia.





Gravity stated, “We are delighted to officially launch



Ragnarok: Back to Glory



in Korea and Southeast Asia. We have prepared a variety of events and look forward to your continued interest and participation”.





[Gravity Official Website]







http://www.gravity.co.kr







[Ragnarok: Back to Glory Official Website-Korea]







https://roglory.gnjoy.com







[Ragnarok: Back to Glory Official Website-Southeast Asia]







https://gwww.gnjoy.hk/official_rog/index.html







[Ragnarok: Back to Glory Google Play Download Page-Korea]







https://roglory.go.link/2TCYL







[Ragnarok: Back to Glory Google Play Download Page-Southeast Asia]







https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ggv.rogsea.aos







[Ragnarok: Back to Glory Apple App Store Download Page-Korea]







https://roglory.go.link/3G225







[Ragnarok: Back to Glory Apple App Store Download Page-Southeast Asia]







https://apps.apple.com/th/app/ragnarok-back-to-glory/id6740516890







[Ragnarok: Back to Glory Official Lounge]







https://game.naver.com/lounge/Ragnarok_BacktoGlory/home







About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.





Contact:





Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801



