GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Gravity Co., Ltd. filed its 2024 annual report, showing significant declines in revenue and profit.

Quiver AI Summary

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report, available on the company's investor relations website, indicates a consolidated revenue of KRW 500,845 million, an operating profit of KRW 85,384 million, and a net profit of KRW 84,919 million. These figures show a decline from the previous year, with revenue down by 31% and net profit down by 35.7%. Shareholders can request a hard copy of the report at no charge. GRAVITY, based in South Korea, is known for developing and publishing online games, most notably Ragnarok Online, which is active in 91 regions.

Potential Positives

The filing of the annual report on Form 20-F demonstrates Gravity's commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency with investors.

Despite a decrease in revenue and profits, the announcement highlights the company’s significant historical figures, showcasing its ability to generate substantial income.

The availability of the annual report in hard copy for shareholders and ADS holders indicates a customer-oriented approach to investor relations.

The notice reflects Gravity's established presence in the gaming market, especially with its flagship product, Ragnarok Online, being commercially offered in 91 regions.

Potential Negatives

Significant decline in revenue by 31.0% compared to the previous year, indicating potential business challenges or loss of market share.

Operating profit fell by 46.8%, raising concerns about the company's cost management and profitability.

Net profit attributable to the parent company decreased by 35.7%, which may signal issues with overall financial health and sustainability.

FAQ

What is the recent annual report filed by Gravity?

Gravity filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on April 25, 2025.

Where can I access Gravity's annual report?

The annual report can be accessed on Gravity's investor relations website at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/notice.

What are the key financial figures in Gravity's 2024 report?

The report shows consolidated revenue of KRW 500,845 million, operating profit of KRW 85,384 million, and net profit of KRW 84,919 million.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the annual report by contacting the IR Unit at Gravity's office in Seoul.

What games does Gravity Co., Ltd. develop?

Gravity is known for developing and publishing online and mobile games, including the popular Ragnarok Online.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GRVY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $GRVY stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations Web site at



https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/notice.







The shareholders and ADS holders of Gravity may receive a hard copy of the annual report, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Unit, Gravity Co., Ltd., 15F, 396 World Cup buk-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul 03925, South Korea.





In the annual report on Form 20-F, the consolidated revenue is KRW 500,845 million, the operating profit is KRW 85,384 million, and the net profit attributable to parent company is KRW 84,919 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





(In millions of KRW)















2024









2023









YoY













Revenue







500,845





725,516





-31.0%











Operating profit







85,384





160,367





-46.8%











Net profit attributable to parent company







84,919





132,019





-35.7%























About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.



---------------------------------------------------





Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.





Contact:





Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr





Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.