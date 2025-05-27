GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Announces ISBN Approval for RPG Game "Ragnarok: Promised Adventure" in China

Gravity Co., Ltd. announced the ISBN approval for their MMORPG, Ragnarok: Promised Adventure, strengthening their presence in China.

Quiver AI Summary

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. announced that their adventure MMORPG, tentatively titled "Ragnarok: Promised Adventure," has received an ISBN code from the Chinese government, indicating progress toward its launch. This title follows another release, "PROJECT ABYSS," which also received an ISBN earlier in the year. Developed in partnership with Kingnet Network Co., Ltd., the game is set in the Ragnarok Online universe and features a multi-character training system and idle rewards. Following the successful launch of "Ragnarok: Dawn" in February 2025, which ranked eighth in grossing on WeChat, Gravity aims to expand its presence in the Chinese market. The company expresses optimism about the new game's potential success and is committed to preparing for its release.

Potential Positives

Gravity has successfully obtained an ISBN for Ragnarok: Promised Adventure, signaling regulatory approval and readiness for market entry in China.

The company is strengthening its presence in the Chinese gaming market with its Ragnarok IP, following the successful launch of another title earlier in the year.

The collaboration with Kingnet Network Co., Ltd. indicates a strategic partnership that may enhance game development and market reach in China.

The anticipated launch of Ragnarok: Promised Adventure is expected to build on the success of previous titles and deliver a fresh gaming experience, suggesting positive future revenue potential.

Potential Negatives

Gravity's reliance on the Ragnarok IP for continued success may indicate a lack of diversification in its game portfolio, potentially exposing the company to risks if the franchise does not perform as expected in the future.

The press release does not provide any specific details about the expected release date or planned marketing strategies for Ragnarok: Promised Adventure, which could lead to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders.

While claiming to have achieved notable success with previous titles, the release lacks quantitative data or metrics to substantiate the level of success, making it difficult to assess the actual performance and growth of the company.

FAQ

What is Ragnarok: Promised Adventure?

Ragnarok: Promised Adventure is an adventure MMORPG game developed by Gravity Co., Ltd. utilizing the Ragnarok IP.

When was the ISBN code for Ragnarok: Promised Adventure issued?

The ISBN code was issued by the Chinese government on May 21, 2025.

Who developed Ragnarok: Promised Adventure?

The game was developed in collaboration with Kingnet Network Co., Ltd., a Chinese game developer and publisher.

What is the significance of the ISBN for Gravity's games?

The ISBN marks meaningful milestones for Gravity's Ragnarok IP titles, indicating regulatory approval for release in China.

How successful has Gravity been in the Chinese market?

Gravity achieved notable success with Ragnarok: Dawn, ranking eighth in top grossing Mini Programs on WeChat shortly after its launch.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GRVY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $GRVY stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Seoul, South Korea, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that



仙境





传说





之





约





定好的冒





险





(Ragnarok: Promised Adventure, tentative English title),



an adventure MMORPG game, received an ISBN code by Chinese government disclosed on May 21, 2025.







Ragnarok: Promised Adventure



marks the second ISBN in 2025 following



仙境





传说





：初心





(PROJECT ABYSS, tentative English title





)



in January.



Ragnarok: Promised Adventure



is an adventure MMORPG game utilizing Ragnarok IP, built upon an original Ragnarok Online universe, and features multiple character training system and idle reward.



Ragnarok: Promised Adventure



was developed in collaboration with Kingnet Network Co., Ltd., a Chinese game developer and publisher.





In February 2025, Gravity launched



仙境





传说





:





破





晓





(Ragnarok: Dawn, tentative English title





),



an HTML5 based idle MMORPG game, on WeChat, the largest mobile messenger platform in China, and achieved notable success by ranking eighth in top grossing of Mini Programs. Gravity is further strengthening a presence of the Ragnarok IP in Chinese region and accelerating preparation for the launch of



Ragnarok: Promised Adventure



to continue building on this momentum.





Gravity stated, “In 2025, Ragnarok IP titles have continued to receive ISBN, marking meaningful milestones.



Ragnarok: Promised Adventure



is expected to continue the success of previous titles while delivering a fresh experience. We will do our utmost to prepare for the launch of



Ragnarok: Promised Adventure



in Chinese region as soon as possible and we sincerely ask for your interest and support.”





[Gravity Official Website]







http://www.gravity.co.kr







About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.





Contact:





Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.