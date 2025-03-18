GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Achieves Early Success with Launch of Ragnarok: Dawn in China

Gravity announced the successful launch of "Ragnarok: Dawn," an idle MMORPG mobile game, in China on February 20, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. announced the successful launch of its idle MMORPG mobile game, 仙境传说：破晓 ("Ragnarok: Dawn"), in China on February 20, 2025. The game, which received its ISBN in June 2024, was released through WeChat Mini Programs and quickly achieved a ranking of eighth in the top grossing category. The positive reception during a closed beta test in January contributed to this early success. The company expressed gratitude to users for their support and encouraged continued interest as they prepare for the release of the mobile app version.

Potential Positives

Ragnarok: Dawn achieved significant early success by ranking eighth in top grossing of WeChat Mini Programs shortly after its launch in China.

The positive feedback from the closed beta test (CBT) conducted in January suggests strong user interest and engagement with the game prior to its official release.

The anticipated launch of the mobile app version builds on the momentum created by the initial success of Ragnarok: Dawn, indicating potential for further growth and revenue opportunities.

The success of Ragnarok: Dawn adds to Gravity's positive track record with previously successful Ragnarok IP titles, enhancing the company's reputation in the gaming industry.

Potential Negatives

The launch of Ragnarok: Dawn is heavily reliant on the Chinese market, which could pose risks if there are sudden regulatory changes or decreased consumer interest in mobile games in China.

Despite early success, the game is only ranked eighth in top grossing of WeChat Mini Programs, indicating potential limitations in its performance compared to competitors.

The reliance on the WeChat Mini Programs platform may limit accessibility and reach, potentially hampering overall growth and audience expansion for the game.

FAQ

What is Ragnarok: Dawn?

Ragnarok: Dawn, tentatively titled in English, is an idle MMORPG mobile game developed by GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

When was Ragnarok: Dawn launched in China?

Ragnarok: Dawn officially launched in China on February 20, 2025, after receiving its ISBN in June 2024.

How did Ragnarok: Dawn perform after its launch?

The game achieved early success, ranking eighth in top grossing of WeChat Mini Programs shortly after its launch.

What feedback did Gravity receive about Ragnarok: Dawn?

Gravity reported positive feedback from the Closed Beta Test (CBT) conducted in January, contributing to the game's early success.

What are Gravity's future plans for Ragnarok: Dawn?

Gravity is anticipating the release of the mobile app version following the successful launch of the WeChat Mini Program version.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GRVY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $GRVY stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Seoul, South Korea, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that



仙境





传说





：破





晓





(“Ragnarok: Dawn”, Tentative English Title)



, an idle MMORPG mobile game, has made an early success after its launch in China on February 20, 2025.





Following the ISBN received in June 2024,



Ragnarok: Dawn



officially launched in China on February 20, 2025, via mobile messenger WeChat Mini Programs. Building on the positive feedback from CBT conducted in January,



Ragnarok: Dawn



achieved notable success upon launch, ranking eighth in top grossing of WeChat Mini Programs. This early success has further heightened anticipation for the upcoming release of the mobile app version.













Gravity stated, “Following the successful performance of the three Ragnarok IP titles that previously received ISBNs, the successful result of



Ragnarok: Dawn



is all thanks to the support of our users. We ask for your continued interest and participation with the launch of the mobile app version as well.”.





[Gravity Official Website]







http://www.gravity.co.kr















About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.





Contact:





Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.