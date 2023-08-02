GRAVITA INDIA (NSE:GRAVITA) Price Target Increased by 40.77% to 933.30

The average one-year price target for GRAVITA INDIA (NSE:GRAVITA) has been revised to 933.30 / share. This is an increase of 40.77% from the prior estimate of 663.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 924.15 to a high of 960.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.85% from the latest reported closing price of 657.95 / share.

GRAVITA INDIA Maintains 0.66% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.66%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 59K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Alternative Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 37K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAVITA by 22.30% over the last quarter.

BELSX - Boston Partners Emerging Markets Long holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

BPEMX - Boston Partners Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

