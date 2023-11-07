GRAVITA INDIA (NSE:GRAVITA) Price Target Increased by 18.31% to 1,104.15

The average one-year price target for GRAVITA INDIA (NSE:GRAVITA) has been revised to 1,104.15 / share. This is an increase of 18.31% from the prior estimate of 933.30 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 924.15 to a high of 1,312.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.49% from the latest reported closing price of 981.55 / share.

GRAVITA INDIA Maintains 0.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.44%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRAVITA INDIA. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAVITA is 0.06%, an increase of 17.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.98% to 214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAVITA by 34.17% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 41K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAVITA by 39.17% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Alternative Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAVITA by 23.43% over the last quarter.

BELSX - Boston Partners Emerging Markets Long holds 23K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAVITA by 33.75% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAVITA by 44,527.71% over the last quarter.

