Gratomic Inc. Boosts Aukam Graphite Mine Operations

Gratomic Inc (TSE:GRAT) has released an update.
Gratomic Inc. is intensifying efforts to bring the Aukam Graphite mine into production amid a rebound in graphite prices, signaling a strategic focus on this critical mineral. The company has appointed Hermanus Manuel Silver as the new Chief Operating Officer and Director, leveraging his extensive mining expertise to enhance operations.
