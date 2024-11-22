Gratomic Inc. Boosts Aukam Graphite Mine Operations

Gratomic Inc (TSE:GRAT) has released an update.

Gratomic Inc. is intensifying efforts to bring the Aukam Graphite mine into production amid a rebound in graphite prices, signaling a strategic focus on this critical mineral. The company has appointed Hermanus Manuel Silver as the new Chief Operating Officer and Director, leveraging his extensive mining expertise to enhance operations.

