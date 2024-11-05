Gratifii Ltd Ends Convertible Notes, Signals Future Strategy

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Ltd has announced the cessation of 634,000 convertible notes due to their repayment or redemption without conversion. This move, effective from November 5, 2024, marks a significant step in the company’s management of its securities. Investors may view this as an indicator of the company’s financial strategies and future plans.

