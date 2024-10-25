Gratifii Ltd Announces Virtual Annual Meeting

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 25, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate online. This move aligns with the company’s revised constitution and enables real-time voting and interaction. Shareholders are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the meeting details to ensure active participation.

