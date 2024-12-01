Gratifii Ltd Announces New Share Issue Plan

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Ltd is set to issue 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares, as announced in their latest filing to the ASX. This move signifies a strategic effort to enhance their capital structure and potentially unlock new growth opportunities. Investors will be watching closely to see how this securities placement might influence the company’s market position.

