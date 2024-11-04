Gratifii Ltd Announces New Securities Issuance Plan

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Ltd is set to issue up to 25,732,813 ordinary fully paid securities, with the proposed issuance date on November 5, 2024. This move is part of a new placement or other type of issue, as announced to the ASX. Investors are keeping a close eye on how this could impact the company’s market presence and stock value.

