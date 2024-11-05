Gratifii Ltd Announces Major Share Quotation on ASX

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Ltd has announced the quotation of 425,408,049 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code GTI, reflecting a significant movement in the company’s securities. This development is part of a previously communicated transaction, signaling Gratifii’s ongoing strategic maneuvers in the market.

