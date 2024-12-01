Gratifii Limited Announces New Share Issuance Plan

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Gratifii Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 2,120,000 fully paid ordinary shares, with the issuance date set for December 3, 2024. This move is part of a new placement strategy aimed at raising capital and expanding their financial base. Investors will be watching closely to see how this impacts Gratifii’s market performance.

