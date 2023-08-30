Grasim Industries (NSE:GRASIM) Price Target Increased by 9.07% to 2,054.62

The average one-year price target for Grasim Industries (NSE:GRASIM) has been revised to 2,054.62 / share. This is an increase of 9.07% from the prior estimate of 1,883.71 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,717.00 to a high of 2,383.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.77% from the latest reported closing price of 1,774.75 / share.

Grasim Industries Maintains 0.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grasim Industries. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRASIM is 0.17%, an increase of 17.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 34,236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,351K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,578K shares, representing a decrease of 22.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRASIM by 735.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,066K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,057K shares, representing a decrease of 19.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRASIM by 759.43% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,990K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing an increase of 85.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRASIM by 32.44% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,819K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing an increase of 64.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRASIM by 72.54% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,616K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,686K shares, representing a decrease of 117.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRASIM by 364.13% over the last quarter.

