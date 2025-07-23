Graphjet Technology Welcomes Delegation from Japanese Trading Company to Discuss Sustainable Graphite Collaboration

Graphjet hosted a Japanese delegation to discuss sustainable graphite production using innovative technology from palm kernel shells.

On July 23, 2025, Graphjet Technology welcomed a delegation from a prominent Japanese trading company to discuss providing sustainable graphite materials. The visit underscored the trading company's interest in Graphjet's innovative process that uses palm kernel shells to produce high-purity synthetic graphite, significantly reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional methods. This patented technology aligns with global decarbonization efforts and represents a shift in the graphite supply chain. The Japanese firm, which has a substantial presence across various industries and generates around ¥30 billion in annual revenue, toured Graphjet’s R&D facilities, indicating potential for future collaboration in sustainable technology. CEO Chris Lai emphasized the importance of this engagement in fostering mutual understanding and partnerships in the green innovation sector.

Potential Positives

Graphjet's meeting with a major Japanese trading company indicates strong international interest in its innovative sustainable graphite production technology.

The visit underscores Graphjet's potential to establish partnerships with industry leaders, potentially leading to increased revenue and market presence.

The company's proprietary technology, which utilizes palm kernel shells to produce graphite, aligns with global decarbonization efforts, enhancing Graphjet's appeal in the sustainability sector.

The engagement signals a commitment to future collaboration in advanced materials, positioning Graphjet as a key player in the evolving graphite and graphene supply chain.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains multiple forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty and risk regarding Graphjet’s future performance and market opportunities.

There is a significant emphasis on the need for additional capital to execute business plans, which may not be available on favorable terms.

Graphjet is in the early stages of commercialization, raising concerns about its ability to accurately estimate future capital expenditures and revenues.

FAQ

What is Graphjet Technology known for?

Graphjet Technology is known for its patented technology that recycles palm kernel shells to produce high purity synthetic graphite and graphene.

Why did a Japanese trading company visit Graphjet?

The delegation visited to discuss sustainable graphite materials and explore future collaboration opportunities in green manufacturing.

How does Graphjet's technology contribute to sustainability?

Graphjet's technology significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to traditional graphite production methods, supporting global decarbonization efforts.

What industries does Graphjet serve?

Graphjet serves multiple industries, including aerospace, advanced machinery, and chemical products, catering to major clients like Toshiba and Hitachi.

When was Graphjet Technology founded?

Graphjet Technology was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as a producer of innovative graphene and graphite materials.

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $GTI stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

New York, United States, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Graphjet Technology



(“Graphjet” or “the Company”) was honoured to welcome a delegation from a Japanese trading company with international presence for an official visit on JULY 23, 2025 to discuss on the provision of sustainable graphite materials to their customers.





This visit highlights the Japanese trading company’s strong interest in Graphjet’s proprietary technology, which utilize palm kernel shells as a renewable feedstock to produce high purity synthetic graphite. This patented process significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional graphite production methods, aligning with global efforts toward decarbonization and green manufacturing.





With over 75 years of history, this renowned Japanese enterprise is one of the major integrated trading houses in Asia, actively engaged in diverse sectors including aerospace components, advanced machinery and automation systems, and chemical products, it serves industry leaders across multiple sector for customers like Toshiba and Hitachi. With annual revenue of around ¥‎30 billion, the firm maintains operations in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.





During the visit, the delegation toured Graphjet’s R&D production facilities, gaining valuable insights into the company’s manufacturing process and quality assurance system.





“This engagement marks a meaningful step forward in strengthening mutual understanding and laying the groundwork for future collaboration in the field of sustainable graphite and next generation technology.” said Chris Lai the CEO of Graphjet.





Graphjet Technology remains committed to advancing green innovation and building strong partnership with global industry leaders to drive sustainable progress in the graphite and graphene sector.







About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.







Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world’s first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet’s sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit



https://www.graphjettech.com/



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











The information in this press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “aim,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) changes in the markets in which Graphjet competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) the risk that Graphjet will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) Graphjet is beginning the commercialization of its technology and it may not have an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (iv) statements regarding Graphjet’s industry and market size; (v) financial condition and performance of Graphjet, including the anticipated benefits, the implied enterprise value, the financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Graphjet; (vi) Graphjet’s ability to develop and manufacture its graphene and graphite products; and (vii) those factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that will be described in the “Risk Factors” section of the documents to be filed by Graphjet from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements, and while Graphjet may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Graphjet does not give any assurance that Graphjet will achieve its expectations.







Graphjet Technology Contacts







Investors







ceo.office@graphjettech.com







Media







ceo.office@graphjettech.com







