Graphjet Technology Receives Nasdaq Notice of Non-Compliance Due to Delinquent Filings

Graphjet Technology announces a compliance notice from Nasdaq due to delayed financial filings, impacting its continued listing status.

Graphjet Technology, a developer of patented methods for producing graphite and graphene from agricultural waste, announced it has received a notice from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance due to delays in filing its quarterly and annual reports. The notice does not currently affect the trading of its shares, but the company has 60 days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If accepted, it could receive an extension of 180 days to meet the reporting requirements. Graphjet is actively working to complete the necessary filings and continues its commitment to its innovative production processes that utilize palm kernel shells.

Potential Positives

The notice from Nasdaq does not have an immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's ordinary shares, providing the Company with time to address compliance issues.

The Company has been granted a 60-day period to submit a plan for regaining compliance, indicating a structured pathway to rectify its situation.

Graphjet's innovative technology and sustainable production methods position it competitively in the graphite and graphene market, potentially attracting future investments or partnerships.

The announcement fulfills the regulatory requirement to disclose the receipt of a deficiency notification, demonstrating transparency and adherence to compliance protocols.

Potential Negatives

Receipt of a notice from Nasdaq for non-compliance with listing requirements due to delays in filing essential financial reports could raise concerns about the company's financial management and stability.

The company is under pressure to submit a plan to regain compliance within 60 days, which may indicate challenges in its operational or financial performance.

Ongoing delays in financial reporting can lead to reputational damage and may negatively affect investor confidence and share price in the long term.

FAQ

What is the recent notice received by Graphjet Technology?

Graphjet received a notice from Nasdaq regarding delays in filing its Quarterly and Annual Reports, resulting in non-compliance.

How does Nasdaq's notice affect Graphjet's stock?

There is no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Graphjet's shares on the Nasdaq Global Market.

What is Graphjet Technology's innovative approach?

Graphjet uses patented technology to produce graphite and graphene from agricultural waste, specifically palm kernel shells.

What is the timeline for Graphjet to regain compliance with Nasdaq?

Graphjet has until April 29, 2025, to submit a compliance plan, potentially extending to July 14, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Graphjet Technology?

More information can be found on Graphjet Technology's official website at https://www.graphjettech.com/.

$GTI Insider Trading Activity

$GTI insiders have traded $GTI stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN BHD SURIA has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 27,550,000 shares for an estimated $15,062,875 .

. WONG SING EE DORIS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,475,491 shares for an estimated $2,842,108 .

. SWEE GUAN HOO has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,472,991 shares for an estimated $983,314.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $GTI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Graphjet Technology (“Graphjet” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:GTI), a leading developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, today announced that it received a notice (“Notice”) on February 28, 2025 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of (i) the Company’s delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2024 (the “Initial Delinquent Filing”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (ii) the Company’s delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2024 (the “Second Delinquent Filing”), the Company is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”).





The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Notice states that the Company has 60 calendar days, or until April 29, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule with respect to the delinquent reports. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan to regain compliance, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date of the Initial Delinquent Filing, or until July 14, 2025, to regain compliance.





The Company continues to work diligently to complete the Form 10-K and the Form 10-Q.





This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.







About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.







Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world’s first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet’s sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit



https://www.graphjettech.com/



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The information in this press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “aim,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) changes in the markets in which Graphjet competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) the risk that Graphjet will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) Graphjet is beginning the commercialization of its technology and it may not have an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (iv) statements regarding Graphjet’s industry and market size; (v) financial condition and performance of Graphjet, including the anticipated benefits, the implied enterprise value, the financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Graphjet; (vi) Graphjet’s ability to develop and manufacture its graphene and graphite products; and (vii) those factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that will be described in the “Risk Factors” section of the documents to be filed by Graphjet from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements, and while Graphjet may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Graphjet does not give any assurance that Graphjet will achieve its expectations.







Graphjet Technology Contacts







Investors







GraphjetIR@icrinc.com







Media







GraphjetPR@icrinc.com





