Graphite India (NSE:GRAPHITE) Price Target Increased by 5.52% to 486.20

The average one-year price target for Graphite India (NSE:GRAPHITE) has been revised to 486.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.52% from the prior estimate of 460.78 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 388.85 to a high of 556.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.51% from the latest reported closing price of 493.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphite India. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAPHITE is 0.01%, an increase of 29.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 4,527K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 942K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 917K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 774K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 474K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 251K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAPHITE by 46.79% over the last quarter.

