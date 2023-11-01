Graphite Bio (GRPH) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) has been revised to 5.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.82% from the latest reported closing price of 2.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphite Bio. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 51.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRPH is 0.07%, a decrease of 39.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.00% to 32,357K shares. The put/call ratio of GRPH is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 8,538K shares representing 14.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 8,459K shares representing 14.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,086K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPH by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 1,700K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 48.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPH by 27.06% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,204K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPH by 18.21% over the last quarter.

Graphite Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graphite Bio is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company harnessing high efficiency targeted gene integration to develop a new class of therapies to potentially cure a wide range of serious and life-threatening diseases. Graphite Bio is pioneering a precision gene editing approach that could enable a variety of applications to transform human health through its potential to achieve one of medicine’s most elusive goals: to precisely “find & replace” any gene in the genome. Graphite Bio’s platform allows it to precisely correct mutations, replace entire disease-causing genes with normal genes or insert new genes into predetermined, safe locations. The company was co-founded by academic pioneers in the fields of gene editing and gene therapy, including Maria Grazia Roncarolo, M.D., and Matthew Porteus, M.D., Ph.D.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.