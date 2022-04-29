GRAPHIC-Weekly inflows in global money market funds hit a 6-month high

By sector, financials, consumer discretionary and tech lost $2.51 billion, $0.94 billion and $0.63 billion, respectively, in net selling, while consumer staples gained $1.18 billion in net buying.

Global bond funds had a fourth weekly outflow in a row, amounting to a net $9.72 billion.

Global high yield funds lost $2.1 billion, and short- and medium-term bond funds forgo $4.08 billion in a 16th consecutive week of outflows. However, government bond funds obtained net inflows of $1.15 billion.

Commodities funds' data showed precious metal funds had their first weekly outflow in 15 weeks, worth $436 million, while selling continued in energy funds for a sixth week, valuing $64 million.

An analysis of 24,273 emerging market funds showed weekly net selling in both equity and bond funds surged to at least a six-week high of $1.97 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

