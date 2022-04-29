GRAPHIC-Weekly inflows in global money market funds hit a 6-month high

Global money market funds obtained massive inflows in the week to April 27 as investors rushed to safer assets on concerns over economic slowdown, surging inflation and the war in Ukraine.

By sector, financials, consumer discretionary and tech lost $2.51 billion, $0.94 billion and $0.63 billion, respectively, in net selling, while consumer staples gained $1.18 billion in net buying.

Global bond funds had a fourth weekly outflow in a row, amounting to a net $9.72 billion.

Global high yield funds lost $2.1 billion, and short- and medium-term bond funds forgo $4.08 billion in a 16th consecutive week of outflows. However, government bond funds obtained net inflows of $1.15 billion.

Commodities funds' data showed precious metal funds had their first weekly outflow in 15 weeks, worth $436 million, while selling continued in energy funds for a sixth week, valuing $64 million.

An analysis of 24,273 emerging market funds showed weekly net selling in both equity and bond funds surged to at least a six-week high of $1.97 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively.

