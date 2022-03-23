GRAPHIC-Watching those (yield) curves

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Sujata Rao

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Central bankers' pledges to go harder on stamping out inflation are being met with scepticism in the bond markets, which appear to believe economic recession risk will hamper aggressive policy tightening in the months ahead.

Central banks arguably need to raise interest rates faster to bring down inflation from multi-decade highs. But as Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to hit economic growth, their job will be tricky.

Bond yield curves - considered reliable predictors of where inflation and economic growth are headed - appear to signal firstly that inflation is rising out of control and secondly that central banks must soon pay attention to economic growth.

Chris Huddleston, CEO at brokerage FXD Capital, said he prefers to "look at what the curves are saying as a much clearer barometer, relative to what central banks are signalling".

Here's what yield curves, essentially the gap between short- and long-dated borrowing costs, are saying.

1/ USA

With inflation at almost 8%, the Fed is flagging aggressive rate hikes. But the bond yield curve is implying this campaign could push rates high enough to squeeze economic activity.

The spread between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields has narrowed to around 20 basis points and has neared inversion, a situation where short-term yields rise above longer ones. US2US10YT=RR.

Since the 1960s, an inverted Treasury curve has been followed by a recession within two years, including the 2020 downturn caused by COVID-19.

The yield curve has never been anywhere near this flat at the start of a hiking cycle, Commerzbank noted.

For this reason, BlackRock does not expect the Fed to fully deliver on its projected rate path. "The reason? It would come at too high a cost to growth and employment," the asset manager wrote, adding that it was "easy to talk tough".

What's more, talking tough on rates has failed to contain inflation expectations. Ten-year "breakeven" rates - a gauge of market inflation expectations - are almost at 3%, their highest since 1997 US10YTIP=RR, US10YT=RR.

"If the market is priced for 50 bps and thinks the Fed is doing the right thing, inflation expectations should come down," Societe Generale strategist Kenneth Broux said.

"The simple takeaway is that central banks are behind the curve and inflation is running away from them."

2/ BRITAIN

The Bank of England hiked rates last week but unlike the Fed, it struck a cautious note over future moves, noting the risk of an economic downturn.

Since that meeting, the UK bond curve has steepened. That is, longer-dated yields have risen more than shorter maturities, and the gap between two-and 10-year gilt yields GB2GB10=RR has widened to around 30 bps.

The implication is more policy tightening, not less, may be needed to contain inflation. Data on Wednesday showed British inflation has hit a new 30-year high at 6.2%.

This will exacerbate a squeeze on households' finances, and growth worries have far from lessened for central banks. But for bond markets, it's inflation that needs to be contained right now.

3/ EURO ZONE

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said this week the world's two top central banks will move out of sync in the foreseeable future, as the war in Ukraine has vastly different effects on their economies.

So while the ECB is unwinding its pandemic-era bond-buying stimulus, it is in no hurry to hike rates despite record-high inflation of almost 6% and signs this could hit 7% in coming months.

Euro area yield curves have steepened, a sign that the ECB may need to be more hawkish.

In Germany, the euro area's benchmark bond issuer, the 2- to 10-year bond yield gap is around 74 bps, not far off its widest in three years and up around 30 bps this year DE2DE10=RR.

According to UniCredit, Germany's Bund curve is around 60 bps steeper than the U.S. Treasury curve and less than 25 bps away from the widest divergence in the shapes of these curves since 2005.

"The ECB has adopted a much more moderate tone than the Fed but the market is still pricing a more hawkish policy reaction than the ECB has signalled," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

He said that while in theory this means the curve should flatten, in actual fact it hasn't, perhaps because the ECB is behind the Fed and the BoE cycles.

"Another factor might be that the euro rates markets have long been used to the 'lower for longer' narrative and the starting point was a lot flatter for the curve."

U.S. bond yield curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3CYRZUc

Britain's bond yield curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wnH5pL

Germany's bond yield curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KVy2jU

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sujata Rao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

