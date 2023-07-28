GRAPHIC-US money market funds draw huge inflows in the week to July 26

By sector, tech funds saw their first weekly outflow in five weeks, amounting to a net $1.96 billion. Meanwhile, metals and mining, and financial sector funds received about $600 million each in inflows.

Investors purchased U.S. bond funds for the fourth successive week, recording $2.56 billion in net buying.

U.S. short/intermediate government and treasury, and short/intermediate investment-grade funds received $2.04 billion and $595 million, respectively. Inflation-protected funds drew $737 million, their first weekly inflow in 15 weeks.

