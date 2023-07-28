News & Insights

US Markets

GRAPHIC-US money market funds draw huge inflows in the week to July 26

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 28, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by sector, tech funds saw their first weekly outflow in five weeks, amounting to a net for Reuters ->

By sector, tech funds saw their first weekly outflow in five weeks, amounting to a net $1.96 billion. Meanwhile, metals and mining, and financial sector funds received about $600 million each in inflows.

Investors purchased U.S. bond funds for the fourth successive week, recording $2.56 billion in net buying.

U.S. short/intermediate government and treasury, and short/intermediate investment-grade funds received $2.04 billion and $595 million, respectively. Inflation-protected funds drew $737 million, their first weekly inflow in 15 weeks.

Fund flows: U.S. domiciled equities, bonds and money market funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KNM61M

Fund flows: U.S. equity sector funds https://tmsnrt.rs/40SDRqx

Fund flows: U.S. bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KM9fkX

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathyin Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.