News & Insights

US Markets

GRAPHIC-US money market funds draw biggest weekly inflow in six weeks

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

August 18, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by sector, investors exited healthcare, financials, metals for Reuters ->

By sector, investors exited healthcare, financials, metals & mining, and utilities sector funds to the tune of $747 million, $579 million, $556 million and $497 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds faced $1.5 billion worth of outflow, compared with about $737 million in net purchases a week ago.

U.S. high yield and short/intermediate investment-grade funds witnessed $1.27 billion and $1.23 billion worth of net selling, respectively, but general domestic taxable fixed income funds saw an inflow of about $1.35 billion.

Fund flows: U.S. domiciled equities, bonds and money market funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KNM61M

Fund flows: U.S. growth and value funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3OJ1DlS

Fund flows: U.S. equity sector funds https://tmsnrt.rs/40SDRqx

Fund flows: U.S. bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/3KM9fkX

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.