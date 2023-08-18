GRAPHIC-US money market funds draw biggest weekly inflow in six weeks

By sector, investors exited healthcare, financials, metals & mining, and utilities sector funds to the tune of $747 million, $579 million, $556 million and $497 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds faced $1.5 billion worth of outflow, compared with about $737 million in net purchases a week ago.

U.S. high yield and short/intermediate investment-grade funds witnessed $1.27 billion and $1.23 billion worth of net selling, respectively, but general domestic taxable fixed income funds saw an inflow of about $1.35 billion.

