GRAPHIC-US equity funds suffer outflows amid rate worries, Middle East conflict

October 13, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

By segment, equity small-, mid-, large-, and multi-cap funds were hit with outflows of

By segment, equity small-, mid-, large-, and multi-cap funds were hit with outflows of $1.77 billion, $1.11 billion, $972 million, and $343 million, respectively.

Among U.S. equity sectors, consumer discretionary, healthcare, and financials, having outflows of $430 million, $390 million, and $326 million, respectively, led net selling. Investors still poured about $360 million into utilities.

U.S. bond funds, meanwhile, lured $1.04 billion worth of net purchases, the first weekly inflow in three weeks.

U.S. short/intermediate government and Treasury funds drew $3.82 billion, the biggest weekly inflow since mid-March.

Short/intermediate investment-grade funds also received around $1.1 billion on a net basis, but U.S. emerging markets debt and high-yield funds posted $1.05 billion and $2.5 billion worth of outflows, respectively.

In the same period, investors withdrew about $9.84 billion from U.S. money market funds after two weeks of net buying in a row.

